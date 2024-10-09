Tesla has unveiled the new Model 3 Long Range RWD in the United Kingdom as its longest-ranged model yet. Boasting a jaw-dropping 436 miles on a single charge, the electric saloon can drive you from London to Edinburgh and still make it to a charging station without breaking a sweat.

It’s also Tesla’s most efficient car. With an impressive 4.96 miles per kilowatt-hour (mpkWh), Tesla has crafted one of the most energy-efficient cars on the market today.

Curiously, Tesla is keeping tight-lipped about the battery specs, leaving us all wondering just how they squeezed those extra miles out. Industry whispers suggest it's packing the same battery as the recently launched Model Y Long Range RWD, which offers a solid 373 miles of range. So where did those extra 63 miles come from? Tesla credits its ongoing “engineering efforts focused on energy efficiency,” according to Autocar.

For those with a keen eye for details (or just some serious wheel envy), Tesla is offering the new Model 3 with two wheel options – 18-inch or 19-inch. But choose wisely. If you go for the bigger rims, the range drops slightly to 398 miles.

Speed-wise, it’s no slouch either. While it may not beat the AWD version off the line, the Long Range RWD model still manages to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 4.9 seconds. Not exactly slow, but let’s just say, it won’t be winning any drag races against its AWD sibling, which shaves 0.7 seconds off that time. Quick charging is also on the table, with up to 250 kW on offer, making those pit stops a little more bearable.

Price-wise, the Model 3 Long Range RWD slots in neatly between the £39,990 base model and the AWD version, with a tag of £44,990. Tesla fans can start placing their orders now, with UK deliveries set to begin in November.