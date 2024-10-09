After an endless series of tests and a 3,000 km (1,864 mile) journey across Europe, the Bentley Batur Convertible has entered the final testing phase. Thus, the launch of the most powerful W12 ever produced by the British company is drawing ever closer.

Created by the Mulliner division, the Batur Convertible is the third car in the Coachbuilt series, following the Bacalar barchetta and the Batur coupe, and will be built in just 16 examples. These will be the last models in Bentley's history to be equipped with the iconic 12-cylinder engine, capable of developing an impressive 750 PS.

The 'training' programme

The Batur Convertible's validation programme involves extensive testing to ensure the quality and performance of the vehicle. These include endurance tests of both the engine and the entire car, as well as environmental tests, sunlight exposure simulations, aerodynamic evaluations, noise and vibration tests, and driving dynamics analysis.

More than 120 individual tests cover various aspects of the car, from finishing details such as the gold 'organ stop' ventilation controls, to the hardware and software of the W12 engine.

Bentley Bentley Batur Convertible, the test phase

Overall, the testing phase involves 58 weeks of testing on two pre-series prototypes: the Batur Convertible Car Zero and the Batur Convertible Engineering Car. Part of the validation process has already begun, with a 3,000 km journey through five European countries, starting in Germany and passing through Italy, France and Spain.

The route included different types of roads, from mountains to motorways, with a brief stop in Munich for official photographs before continuing to Idiada, Spain, for high-speed testing on private tracks.

The next stages of testing will span seven weeks. During this period, the Batur Convertible will be tested on handling tracks, mixed roads and difficult surfaces, with a focus on endurance and high-speed performance. The data collected will be used to ensure that the car meets all the technical targets set.

Two five-star prototypes

Like all models in the Mulliner Coachbuilt range, the Bentley Batur Convertible offers a very high level of customisation. Each customer has the option of choosing the colour and finish of each surface, both on the exterior and interior of the car.

The prototype used for the engineering development, the Batur Convertible Car Zero, was treated with the same level of attention that characterises a customer model.

In fact, the Bentley's exterior paint was done in a custom colour, a two-tone combination of Vermillion Gloss and Vermillion Satin. Glossy carbon fibre elements, such as the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser, further embellish the bodywork.

The bonnet is finished with glossy Dark Titanium detailing on the sides, a motif also echoed on the 22-inch wheels, with spokes in Gloss and Satin Black Titanium and accents in Vermillion Gloss.

Bentley The two Bentley Batur Convertibles used during the test run

The second development car, called the 'Engineering Car', has completely different specifications. The body is painted in Midnight Emerald, combined with glossy carbon fibre elements and Satin Dark Titanium trim for the bonnet and lower bumper grilles. The front grille follows a three-colour ombré theme combining shades of high-gloss Beluga, Satin Dark Titanium and Mandarin.

Inside, the cabin reflects the exterior colour scheme with upholstery in Cumbrian Green and Porpoises leather, enhanced with Mandarin stitching and trim. Distinctive elements include Bullseye air vents and machined titanium 'organ stops' controls. This is complemented by a laser-engraved audio signature, celebrating the W12 engine.