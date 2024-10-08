After the debut of the new electric Mini and the subsequent revamp of the combustion Mini, both 3- and 5-door, the British manufacturer now part of the BMW Group is also taking the wraps off the new Mini Cabrio, still combustion but now also electric and all new in appearance and content.

What has changed compared to the past is primarily the interior, which now adopts the new circular touchscreen central instrument of its larger siblings, a new dashboard and new seats, while retaining the same settings as in the past. Here are the details.

The new Mini Convertible 2024, the exterior

The new Mini Convertible changes its exterior, debuting first and foremost the new front end we have already seen on its sister models, dominated by the new octagonal grille with the small radar sensor now positioned on the centre pillar.

But that is not all. With this heavy makeover, new LED headlights with three different possible light signatures become standard and include a new welcome animation that, in some markets, can spell hello or goodbye.

Mini Mini Cooper Convertible (2024), the front end

The fabric soft top, however, the real highlight of this version, remains fully automatic and does not change much compared to the past.

It can still be opened fully in 18 seconds and closed in 15 seconds, even on the move up to a maximum speed of 18 mph, with the side windows lowering at the same time, and to protect the occupants while driving in the open air the integrated rollover protection system, hidden behind the rear headrests, remains available as standard and is activated as soon as the central electronic safety system recognises the risk of rollover.

Mini Mini Cooper Convertible (2024), the soft top

New Mini Cabrio 2024, the interior

As we've mentioned, what's changed most on this new Mini Convertible is the interior, which now adopts all the technology already present on the company's other models, including the new central infotainment system with circular OLED touchscreen 240 mm in diameter and the new voice assistant.

Mini Mini Cooper Convertible (2024)

As for the seats, on the other hand, there is now a choice of new upholstery from this restyling and those who opt for the JCW trim, on the other hand, get black leatherette sports seats with multi-coloured knitted fabric in the shoulder area and red stitching.

On a more interesting note, when the soft-top is open, the load space available in the new Mini Convertible stands at 160 litres, which becomes 215 litres when the soft-top is closed, a full five litres more than in the classic three-door model.

And finally, speaking of the fabric roof, it can also, as is tradition, be chosen with a contrasting grey Union Jack.

Mini Mini Cooper Convertible (2024)

New Mini Convertible 2024, the engines

The new Mini Convertible will be available with two four-cylinder engines and an electric powertrain. It will be possible to choose between the entry-level Mini Cooper C Cabrio with 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque, the Mini Cooper S Cabrio 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque, and a 100 per cent electric version to be unveiled at the forthcoming Paris Motor Show.

New Mini Convertible 2024, prices

The new Mini Convertible will once again be produced in Oxford with first deliveries commencing from February 2025, with prices starting at £26,200 for the Cooper Convertible C and £30,600 for the Cooper Convertible S.