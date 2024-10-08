Where is the future of the Vito, V-Class, EQV and co. heading? With VAN.EA, Mercedes-Benz Vans is implementing the next stage of its electrification strategy. From 2026, all newly developed medium-sized and large vans from Mercedes will be based on the modular, flexible and scalable electric architecture VAN.EA (Mercedes-Benz Van Electric Architecture).

The first prototypes are now on public roads - a milestone on the road to reinventing the van. Mercedes itself does not care about secrecy and sends pictures of the still heavily camouflaged prototypes to the press. Admittedly without too much danger, because so far nothing of the future design can really be recognised under the thick camouflage.

Gallery: Mercedes VAN.EA prototype (2024) official pictures

9 Photos Mercedes-Benz

The intention seems to be to make a clearer distinction between a commercial vehicle and a van. According to Mercedes, VAN.EA enables a clear differentiation between privately positioned vans in the luxury segment and commercially positioned vans in the premium segment.

It continues, "In the privately positioned vehicles, the portfolio will range from family vans and exclusive VIP shuttles to a luxurious and spacious MPV for customers with the highest demands."

The new vans will also fulfil a wide range of customer requirements in terms of the technologies installed. Whether front-wheel drive or 4x4, all vehicles will be equipped with the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), as well as an 800-volt charging system and a 22 kW AC charger. In this respect, the commercial vehicles also follow the key data of the MB.EA platform, which will be used by the new Mercedes CLA from 2025.

Following a long-distance journey from Stuttgart to the North Cape at the beginning of June 2024 with a specially constructed test vehicle to test the chassis, eATS, battery and high-voltage electronics, the focus of the current tests is now on the interaction of all components in the overall vehicle. The next major milestone will then follow in winter with cold weather testing in Sweden. When will the covers come off? Probably not before the IAA Commercial Vehicles in September 2025.