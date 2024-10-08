Alfa Romeo's transformation began some time ago and in 2025 it will enter its "hot" phase with the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, completely redesigned from top to bottom. It is a "4.0" version of the Biscione's mid-size SUV, which will make a complete break with the current generation.

It is another step towards the electrification of the range, which began with the Tonale and continued with the Junior, the first 100% electric Alfa. As far as the Tonale is concerned, next year will see the arrival in dealerships of the 2025 model, which is due to be presented at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Let's take a look at all the new Alfa Romeo models expected in 2025.

Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025

It's not a real restyling but a model year, underlining the fact that the new features expected for the Alfa Romeo Tonale will not be particularly important or striking. A slight restyling could also involve the front end, to bring it into line with that of the Junior. If this is the case, the Biscione's compact SUV would change a great deal from a stylistic point of view.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

There could also be new technology, with a renewed infotainment system and most importantly an updated range of engines, perhaps with a few more horsepower for the plug-in version. Some are hoping for a Quadrifoglio version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Hope probably in vain. All the answers will come at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Name Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025 Body Compact SUV Engines Petrol, mild hybrid, plug-in, diesel Arrival date Start in October 2024 Price To be announced

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Perhaps one of the most eagerly awaited cars of 2025, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected to arrive around the middle of next year, offering completely revised styling but with the proportions of the current generation and slightly increased dimensions.

The really interesting aspect, however, will be the platform, the STLA Large, which made its debut with the new Dodge Charger and is designed to accommodate both electric powertrains and combustion or electrified units. In the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, this multi-energy powertrain will initially only be available with electric power units, with outputs ranging from 350 PS to the 1,000 PS of the Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025, notre aperçu

The combustion engines could therefore arrive later, but not in the way we imagine. According to a report by AlVolante, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could use a range extender, a small petrol unit to recharge the batteries. However, as already mentioned, the STLA Large can also be equipped with conventional combustion engines. The 2.9 V6 from the current Quadrifoglio, or perhaps the Nettuno Maserati V6, could power a version of the 2025 Stelvio.