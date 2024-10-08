Do you remember Foxtron? That's the car brand of IT giant Foxconn, which manufactures some of the world's most popular electronic devices, such as Apple's iPhone.

But what does this have to do with cars? Having lifted the veil from the Model B and Model C in recent years, the company will unveil the Model D, a maxi-MPV designed by Pininfarina, in 2024.

As with its predecessors, the aim of the project is to provide other manufacturers, small and medium-sized, with a new large platform that they can buy and modify as they wish to reduce production and design costs.

Foxtron Model D: Exterior

The Foxtron Model D is a crossover-like MPV with rather angular shapes. Its dimensions are important, with an overall length of almost 5.20 metres, a height of 1.80 metres and a width of 2 metres.

But that's not all. What is particularly interesting is the wheelbase, which exceeds the 3 metre limit and is 3.20 metres: a figure that has enabled the engineers and designers to create the luxurious interior that we will talk about in a moment.

Foxtron Model D, the rear three-quarter view Foxtron Model D, side view Foxtron Model D, the wheel in detail

In general, the body shapes of the model developed by Pininfarina, which, as already mentioned, can also be used in this form by potential customer companies or modified by 10 to 30 per cent, are characterised by sharp lines inspired by monoliths.

At the front, for example, there is no lack of the traditional headlights that we already know from other models from the manufacturer, combined with the rear and new lights, which are also generously dimensioned in this case.

Foxtron Model D, the view from above

The overall appearance is therefore that of a luxury MPV, but still very aerodynamic thanks to some specially developed solutions, such as a slit that directs the air from the radiator grille to the windscreen.

Length Width Height Wheelbase Foxtron Model D 5,195 mm 1,995 mm 1,785 mm 3,200 mm

Foxtron Model D: Interior

The interior is the real star of this new maxi-crossover designed by Pininfarina. The interior of the new Foxtron Model D is entirely passenger-centred, with door panels and seats in an almost aeronautical style and a wealth of technology on board.

Foxtron Model D, the inside

Looking at the first photos released by the company, the overall picture is somewhat reminiscent of the interior of luxury private jets, with light-coloured leather upholstery and seats suitable for comfortable long-haul flights.

There are seven seats in total, two armchairs in the first and second rows and a traditional three-seater bench in the third row, which can be folded down if required.

Foxtron Model D, the second row of seats

The second-row seats in particular can be individually adjusted via a display on the side and can be folded back almost completely thanks to the comfortable chaise longue-style leg rest, which can be extended on command.

The Model D's infotainment system can also be controlled entirely from the same seats. This is ensured by two screens behind the backrests of the front seats, which, like two iPads, can be removed by the passengers if required.

Foxtron Model D, the removable screens

Foxtron Model D: Technology

At this early preview stage, Foxtron does not go into great detail about the powertrain of the new Model D, mentioning only a few features.

These include, for example, the fact that the platform is based on a new 800-volt architecture, with an output of up to 650 PS in the two-motor version, a battery capacity of around 110 kWh and a range in the WLTP cycle of around 410 miles, and that it is already equipped with a system of steered rear wheels, probably to facilitate the use of this vehicle with its very large wheelbase in an urban environment.

Foxtron Model D, the rear three-quarter view

Foxtron Model D: Prices and market launch

During the first presentation, the company did not even mention the price and the possible appearance of the vehicle in euros. Two characteristics that will be determined by the different companies that will decide to purchase the design base - which, as we remember, can also be maintained as seen in these photos - for a future vehicle.