The debut of the new Mini John Cooper Works is just around the corner - in the plural because, according to the company, there will be more than one.

They will be unveiled at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, scheduled for 14-20 October, with a completely new formula compared to their predecessors. Here is the first information.

A range of sports cars

The arrival of the new Mini JCW is a long-awaited moment for many enthusiasts, who have been buying them and customising them in every detail for years. And making their debut at the Paris Motor Show may well be the new hatchback and Countryman, with dedicated styling, unique alloy wheels and numerous details typical of the sportiest trim in the range.

The new MINI John Cooper Works (2024) premiered at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Much of the information about it has not yet been released, apart from a photo you can see on the cover, which shows only a double light signature. What is already certain, however, is that on a mechanical level they will be 100 per cent electric, with power outputs probably higher than any of the sportier Minis we have seen to date.

The 3-door, in particular, has already been shown live in China, with dedicated styling and a zero-emission engine with an impressive 258 PS: features it could retain for Europe as well.

WITH MINI JCW E, photos of the model shown in China

Then combustions?

What is still not entirely clear about the new Mini JCW is whether it will also debut in a combustion version in the future, based on the combustion platform and with the classic 2.0-litre B48 petrol engine, tuned by the sports department for the highest possible performance.

The hypothesis is not so impossible, given that the company chose the last 24 Hours of the Nurburgring to remove the veils from the track version of the 3-door, still largely camouflaged but in that case equipped with the combustion engine (and numerous details anticipating the production style). All we have to do now is wait a week or so to find out more.