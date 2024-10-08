In what is usually a September surge for new car sales, the UK market experienced a slight 1.0 per cent increase this year, registering 275,239 shiny new vehicles on the road, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). While the month traditionally boasts bumper sales – second only to March’s number plate madness – this year’s figures are the best we’ve seen since the pre-pandemic heyday of 2020. But let’s not get too excited. We’re still lagging 19.8 per cent behind the pre-Covid levels of 2019.

Fleet buyers were the heroes of the hour, boosting their purchases by 3.7 per cent to make up over half (54.2 per cent) of the market, with a total of 149,095 units. It seems companies are feeling the need for speed, or at least newer wheels. Meanwhile, private consumers took a little breather, with personal purchases dipping by 1.8 per cent, contributing 120,272 units to the overall tally.

UK's best-selling models in August 2024:

The competition for the best-selling model in the UK looked very interesting in September. The Kia Sportage took the crown with 7,482 deliveries, followed closely by the Ford Puma with 6,681 sales. Year-to-date numbers show the Puma continues to lead with 38,944 cars, but the Sportage keeps the distance short with 37,582 units.

The real winners in September’s fuel type popularity contest were plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which shot up by an electrifying 32.1 per cent, now holding an 8.9 per cent slice of the market pie. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) followed suit, with a modest 2.6 per cent rise, expanding their market share to 14.2 per cent. In the not-so-shocking category, petrol and diesel registrations hit the brakes, declining by 9.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively. Despite their slowdown, old-school fuel options still powered over half (56.4 per cent) of the vehicles sold.

UK’s best-selling models year-to-date:

Ford Puma - 38,944 Kia Sportage - 37,582 Nissan Qashqai - 32,923 Nissan Juke - 28,727 Volkswagen Golf - 27,456 Hyundai Tucson - 26,096 Audi A3 - 24,957 Volkswagen Polo - 23,758 Tesla Model Y - 23,495 MG HS - 23,115

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs), though, continue to make a buzz. September saw them hit a new record, with 56,387 units sold, a 24.4 per cent boost from last year. BEVs now make up 20.5 per cent of the total market for the month. But before you start predicting an all-electric future, keep in mind that the year-to-date market share of BEVs nudged up only slightly, to 17.8 per cent. Experts expect it to crawl up to 18.5 per cent by year’s end. So, we're getting there – just not in ludicrous mode.