In a world where cars are increasingly ditching manual transmissions for sleek, pedal-free electric motoring, Kia has decided to give the middle finger to convention – and we’re loving it. Folks, meet the Kia Pride EV: an electrified blast from the past with a manual gearbox and more power than the original.

This quirky restomod was recently unveiled at the Bicester Heritage 'Scramble' event to celebrate Kia’s 80th birthday. In collaboration with Electrogenic, the British EV conversion experts, Kia has taken a 1996 Kia Pride 1.3 LX (yes, that humble hatchback your parents probably drove) and transformed it into something special. Forget your silent Teslas or one-pedal Nissans – this baby’s still rocking its original five-speed manual transmission, paired with a zippy electric motor.

Gallery: Kia Pride EV

14 Photos Kia

Gone are the days of the 1.3-litre, 60-bhp engine struggling up hills. In its place, a compact electric motor cranks out an impressive 107 bhp, which doesn’t sound too wild until you realise it also produces 173 lb-ft of torque – almost double the original car’s grunt. Oh, and it does this from 0 rpm, meaning instant power from the moment you hit the throttle. The Pride EV also boasts twin 10-kWh battery packs.

Originally sporting a ‘90s-tastic Kingfisher Blue paint job, the Pride EV has undergone a makeover fit for 2024. Now resprayed in a sleek White Pearl finish (straight from Kia's EV lineup), it blends old-school looks with a splash of modern flair. The retro 12-inch steel wheels? They’re staying, but the lights have been upgraded to LED to ensure you’re seen and not just stared at for driving something this unique. Inside, the grey cloth seats have been spiced up with lime green piping – a playful nod to the EV6 GT, Kia’s high-performance EV sibling.

Unfortunately – while fully road-legal – this cute white EV hatch isn’t for general sale. However, the South Korean manufacturer plans to test its capabilities in real-life conditions to see how much faster it is than the original Pride with its humble 1.3-litre engine.

As a final note, just recently, Kia delivered its 1.5 millionth new vehicle in the United Kingdom.