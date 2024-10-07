The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the car of choice for Priscilla Chan, the partner of the second richest person on the planet: Mark Zuckerberg (co-founder of Facebook). The super sports car, however, has been modified to make it more practical for the family.

In fact, Zuckerberg turned to West Coast Customs, a California-based workshop specialising in building extreme bespoke cars that has also become known thanks to a TV programme, to make this Porsche resemble an MPV. The suspension has been lowered and the wheelbase lengthened to accommodate sliding rear doors, making it easier for the couple's three children (and the dog) to get in and out.

A special job for VIPs

Mark Zuckerberg is not the first celebrity to turn to West Coast Customs. Among the various VIPs who have had their cars modified by the company are Shaquille O'Neal and Will.I.Am, among others. Chan asked them to make the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT more practical, and with the longer wheelbase and roof, structural reinforcement was required.

The rear panels were custom-made and all electrical and mechanical systems were revised to fit the new bodywork. The technical specifications have not been disclosed, but the 4.0 V8 biturbo with 640 PS should not have changed.

The idea of a Porsche MPV however is not so 'original', just remember the Porsche B32 from the 1980s, a Volkswagen T3 with the 911 Carrera engine and other upgrades. In 2018, Porsche also produced the Vision Renndienst, an EV with six seats on board. Looking to the future, however, a large electric Porsche SUV is on the way for 2027, probably with six or seven seats.

Porsche Vision Racing Service Instagram Mark Zuckerberg's Porsche made by West Coast Customs

A Porsche for Mark, too

While Chan got a custom Porsche, Zuckerberg chose a 911 GT3 Touring for himself, finished in the same matt grey colour as the Cayenne and equipped with a manual gearbox.

A sports car for fun, since his current everyday car is a Cadillac CT5-V.