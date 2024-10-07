The new Jeep Compass is starting to show itself. The compact SUV with the seven slot face is expected to debut between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. An important model for the company that, like the current generation, will be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Melfi.

The features will be numerous: from the platform to the styling, passing through the engines and the interior. Here is all we know.

Enlarged choice

First of all the mechanics: the new Jeep Compass will be based on the STLA Medium platform, the same as the Peugeot 3008 and 5008. Like the Lion SUVs, the Compass 2025 will therefore be able to count on different types of engines: combustion, hybrid and electric with the possibility of having all-wheel drive as well.

Jeep Jeep Compass 2024, the first sketches. The front end Jeep Jeep Compass 2024, the first sketches. The rear

There are no technical specifications yet, but looking at the French 'cousins' we expect a range composed of the 1.2 petrol mild hybrid with 136 PS, the 1.6 plug-in with 195 PS and the electrics with 213 or 230 PS, the latter with a 96.9 kWh battery and a declared range of 435 miles.

As far as styling is concerned, the teaser only shows us the side of the new Jeep Compass, with proportions very similar to those of the current generation. Notice the particularly vertical front and rear, typical of off-road cars, so as to allow a better perception of the overall dimensions. Of course, we still don't know anything about the interior of the Jeep Compass 2025, but it's easy to imagine a large central monitor to manage the infotainment system flanked by digital instrumentation.

As mentioned, production is planned for 2025 in Melfi, while the unveiling could take place in November 2024.