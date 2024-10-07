The Kia Sportage and Jeep Compass have been among the most popular SUVs in the C-segment for Europeans for years and will soon be updated in style between late 2024 and early 2025. Both aimed at families, they make versatility their main asset.

This can be seen primarily in the engines on offer, with a range in both cases from mild hybrids to plug-in hybrids to diesels. In the case of the Sportage there are also full hybrids and LPG, two types of fuel systems that are constantly growing.

Here, then, is the comparison between Kia and Jeep.

Exterior

In terms of styling, Kia and Jeep focus on completely different aspects. More angular the Sportage and more balanced the Compass. And the different styling choices are also reflected in the dimensions, with the Kia being 4.52 m long, a good 12 cm longer than the Jeep.

Looking at the Korean SUV in detail, one notices the company's 'Opposite United' styling language, which gives rise to the 'Tiger Nose' front end and boomerang-shaped LED headlights. Then there are the centrally positioned Matrix LED light clusters, which make the car instantly recognisable.

The side profile of the Sportage features taut, muscular lines, with the option of a contrasting black roof, while alloy wheels range from 17-inch up to 19-inch.

The rear is equally distinctive, with a sloping rear window and a spoiler. Sharp LED headlamps contribute to a dynamic look, while contrasting mouldings streamline the vehicle's robust shape. Underbody guards add an off-road touch.

Kia Sportage Jeep Compass

The aesthetics of the Compass follow Jeep's traditional lines, with the classic seven grille slots "widening" the front of the SUV. Subtle LED headlights and body-coloured bumpers are among the new features of the restyling, as are the contrasting roof and mirror caps.

At the rear we find the roof-integrated spoiler and, again, body-coloured bumpers, while the wheels are up to 19-inch. Those who want a more aggressive, off-road look, however, can opt for the Trailhawk trim, with plastic bumpers, bonnet stickers and 3 cm more ground clearance.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Kia Sportage 4.52 m 1.87 m 1.65 m 2.68 m Jeep Compass 4.40 m 1.87 m 1.63 m (1.66 m Trailhawk) 2.64 m

Interior

The Sportage's interior combines leather and fabric upholstery, with electrically adjustable and heated seats in GT-line and GT-line Plus versions. Brushed aluminium and high-gloss black inserts contribute to the elegant ambience, while maintaining a minimalist design with a reduced number of physical controls.

Most controls are located in the central tunnel, which also includes the shift-by-wire automatic transmission knob on versions with the 7-speed DCT transmission.

Kia Sportage, the interior

The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch screens: one for the digital instrument cluster, which changes graphics according to the selected driving mode, and one for the infotainment system, which supports over-the-air updates. Below the infotainment display are controls for the climate control, which include both physical and touch buttons.

The infotainment system is fully connected, thanks to online voice recognition, smartphone calendar integration and remote control via the Kia Connect app, which allows monitoring of vehicle status and location.

The luggage compartment has a minimum capacity of 526 litres (540 litres in PHEVs) and, when the 40:20:40 split rear seats are folded down, reaches a maximum of 1,751 litres (1,715 in PHEVs).

The interior of the Compass has a more classic layout, even after the 2021 update.

Highlights include the 10.25-inch full HD instrument cluster, with customisable graphics, and the UConnect 5 infotainment system, available with 8.4- or 10.1-inch screens, depending on the trim.

Jeep Compass, gli interni

The infotainment system, positioned higher in the centre of the dashboard to reduce driving distractions, features an enhanced processor for faster and smoother operation. The Android operating system offers wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a TomTom navigation system with 3D maps and natural voice recognition, plus UConnect services.

In terms of upholstery, we find Nappa leather, technical fabrics and carbon-fibre-look mouldings.

With 438 litres available, the luggage compartment of the Compass does not shine in terms of capacity in relation to the exterior dimensions, while the 4xe plug-in hybrid has slightly less space (420 litres) by virtue of the electric powertrain components. Folding down the rear seats gives 1,387 litres (1,230 litres in the 4xe hybrid).

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Kia Sportage 12.3" 12.3" 526-562-587/1,715-1,751-1,776 litres (540/1,715 PHEV) Jeep Compass 10.25" 8.4" to 10.1" 438/1,387 litres (420/1,230 litres 4xe)

Engines

Both Kia and Jeep can count on a rather wide range of engines. Kia has mild hybrid petrol versions with 160 PS, full hybrid petrol versions with 215 PS and plug-in hybrids with 245 PS (range of around 43 miles in electric with 13.8 kWh battery). There is also no shortage of diesel-powered mild hybrids with 136 PS and LPG models with 147 PS.

Kia Sportage Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Moving on to the Compass, we find the 130 PS petrol mild hybrid and two plug-in hybrids (190 PS and 240 PS, with 11.4 kWh battery and EV range in both cases close to 30 miles), plus the non-electrified 130 PS 1.6-litre diesel. Transmission is 6-speed manual in the diesels, 6-speed automatic in the PHEVs and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the petrol mild hybrids.

Three transmission types for Kia: 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (in full hybrids and plug-in hybrids).

For both models, only the plug-in hybrids have all-wheel drive, while all other versions are front-wheel drive.

Model Mild hybrid petrol Full hybrid petrol Plug-in hybrid Diesel LPG Kia Sportage 1.6 160 PS 1.6 215 PS 1.6 245 PS 1.6 136 PS (mild hybrid) 1.6 147 PS Jeep Compass 1.5 130 PS - 1.3 190 PS 1.3 240 PS 1.6 130 PS -

Prices

In the UK the Kia Sportage starts at £29,390 in the case of the 160 PS petrol mild hybrid variant and goes up to £45,775 for the best-equipped plug-in hybrid.

Jeep starts at £34,150 for the 1.5 mild hybrid 130 PS and goes up to £44,675 for the 240 PS plug-in hybrid in Trailhawk trim.