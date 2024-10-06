The date is Thursday 10 October, the place is Los Angeles (California, United States) and the event is the presentation of the Tesla Robotaxi, an electric self-driving vehicle that promises to revolutionise passenger transport services.

We don't know much about Elon Musk and co.'s next creature, but two things are certain: the first is that the vehicle will represent the culmination of the manufacturer's Autopilot and Full-Self-Driving (FSD) technologies; the second is that the Cybercab - this is the most probable name - will be built on the same platform as the highly anticipated Model 2, the $25,000 (approx. £21,000) electric car that has been in the pipeline for a long time.

As such, it seems Tesla will use the occasion to reveal some information about the future battery-powered car. But Robotaxi and Model 2 aren't the only models on the way, as other projects such as the new Model Y and Roadster are boiling in the pot. So let's see what the future holds.

Tesla Robotaxi (or Cybercab)

Starting with the Cybercab, ambitions are very high. The aim is to compete with giants such as Uber and Waymo, and to enter the sector with a completely new vehicle.

In 2022, the CEO anticipates that the vehicle will be without steering wheel and pedals, while a year later, biographer Walter Isaacson publishes an illustration depicting the Robotaxi as a small two-seater vehicle: quite a different image from the one circulating in recent weeks.

More details in a few days, but in the meantime Morgan Stanley drops the rumour that entry into service will be between 2025 and 2026. The second hypothesis is more likely, given that the Cybercab should be fitted with the new 4680D batteries, due to be released in two years' time.

Tesla Model 2

Turning now to the Model 2 (again, not a confirmed name), the carmaker's plans for the car peeped out in 2020, when Elon Musk hinted at an entry-level car to open the doors of electrification to all motorists, or almost all.

Since then there have been rumours upon rumours, ranging from imminent production to cancellation of the project. In any case, the Model 2 is unlikely to hit the road before the second half of 2025.

The production location also remains unknown. Or rather, the locations, since the car will have to be made in more than one Gigafactory if it is to make big numbers. Among the existing ones, Shanghai and Berlin are in pole position; among the new ones, the unknowns become greater. There had been talk of India, but talks between the manufacturer and New Delhi seem to have broken down. The Mexico hypothesis therefore remains more likely.

Tesla Model 2: render by Motor1

From a design point of view, it is also likely that we will be looking at a compact car, perhaps with references to the Cybertruck.

New Tesla Model Y 'Juniper'

We now come to the new Model Y, a restyling of the 2023 sales champion electric SUV (and not only among full electric cars). The subject of the project christened 'Juniper', the vehicle has already shown itself several times under camouflage through a series of spy photos taken during tests under real conditions.

The Model Y's update is expected to echo that of its Model 3 sibling, with revised headlights (slimmer) and bumpers (more aggressive).The rear end should feature a red LED light bar with large black 'TESLA' lettering. The interior will also be inspired by the revamped electric saloon. At the same time, more power and range are expected.

New Tesla Roadster

And now, all that is missing is the new Tesla Roadster, a remake of the hypercar that marked Elon Musk's entry into the world of four wheels. We have been hearing about it since 2017, and every year seems to be the right one, but the project always ends up back in the drawer. The CEO talks about 2025, but who knows?

New Tesla Roadster

Coming to the specifications, it seems that the Roadster will reach 62 mph in about 2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 mph, with a range of 621 miles, a 1,000 PS engine, a 200 kWh battery pack and a price tag of at least $200,000 (£150,000). A rocket package from its cousin SpaceX is also planned.