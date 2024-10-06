In case you haven't heard, the Suzuki Jimny is no longer on sale in Europe, so we have lost the cheap SUV par excellence. The truth is that we are really sorry because it was a unique, fun and different vehicle.

The only consolation we have left is that Suzuki confirmed some time ago that there will be a replacement in the course of this decade, arriving between 2025 and 2030. And if the Japanese brand's plans haven't changed, it will be 100% electric.

Don't start criticising the decision and let's be positive about what's to come, because I'm sure the car won't lose its off-road qualities and might even improve them. Just look at the electric G-Class and its four motors, which allow it to rotate on itself as if it were a tank.

We want it to stay retro!

At the moment, there is no information about the car, but we wanted to show you the digital recreation made by Autos Pasion Total, as we think it's a good idea, as it maintains the attractive retro design. In addition, the car is even more striking thanks to the two-tone bodywork and the underbody protection.

The grille slits could be closed, as there will be no need for mechanical cooling. Otherwise, the fuel filler neck will logically disappear and be replaced by a power socket, as you can see in the picture that opens this article.

If there are no surprises, the new emission-free Jimny will integrate two motors, one per axle, to ensure all-wheel drive. The chassis with longitudinal members and cross members, the two rigid axles or a energy recuperation system (single pedal function) for descents should be present on the vehicle.

An off-roader with more performance

Furthermore, with maximum torque instantly available (as soon as you start accelerating), the Jimny will have better traction and will be able to get out of hills or very low-grip areas unscathed, despite the increased weight of the battery.

We're guessing that the range will be no more than 250 miles, which is about the same as an electric city SUV at the moment, although it's best not to give a figure because the way things are moving so quickly, we could be in for a positive surprise.

Much better performance is assured, though, as the 102 PS petrol Jimny only managed a top speed of 90 mph. Last but not least, we believe that Suzuki will try to keep the price of this future car affordable, and we look forward to hearing all the information we can get!

Source: Autos Pasion Total