Although you may not be familiar with it, the manufacturer SunLiving belongs to the German manufacturer Adria Mobil. This means that SunLiving's products have a high level of quality, as well as intelligent solutions for making the most of the space available in a motorhome.

Of the different series available from the German manufacturer we have looked at its C Series motorhome with the C 60 SP being the star model in its catalogue in this market segment. In this case, a double bed occupies the rear of the living module, while if you prefer two single beds, occupying the same space, then you will have to choose the C 65 SL model.

Gallery: SunLiving C 60 SP motorhome

12 Photos SunLiving

As you can see in the images, this motorhome is based mechanically on the Fiat Ducato, which the customer can choose with different engine configurations. In all cases a turbodiesel with 140 or 180 PS mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission is available.

On the outside, the aerodynamic design of the whole is striking, especially at the high front end, just above the cabin. All elegantly combined, it also offers a large boot storage area, with access doors on each side and an open-plan space for large items.

Another significant detail is the circular design of the bathroom with retractable washbasin, cassette toilet and integrated shower, next to the bedroom and directly opposite the galley, to make the most of the available size. Speaking of the kitchen, it has two gas burners, a sink and an integrated 70-litre fridge.

As SunLiving states, its model is the ideal choice for simple getaways, but which require the essential elements in order not to renounce a minimum of comfort. The C 60 SP model can carry four occupants and offers two or three overnight berths.

The dinette has a classic design, with a folding table that seats four, which together with the swivel front seats forms a comfortable area that also serves as a living room along with perfectly integrated overhead lockers for storing the items most used in everyday life.

Finally, before I talk about the price, let me tell you some other technical data that may be of interest to you, such as the length of the motorhome, with 5.99 metres, 2.12 metres wide and 2.78 metres high. The interior height is 1.98 metres, allowing you to stand upright inside in total comfort. The grey water tank is 85 litres, while the clean water tank is 140 litres.

Now let's talk about the price. The SunLiving C 60 SP starts at €87,500 (approx. £73,000), which can be increased as you add available accessories such as winter tyres, solar roof panels or larger capacity auxiliary batteries, for example.