From 4 October, in France, Switzerland and Poland, all motorists who subscribe to Canal+ and who own a Renault model equipped with OpenR Link will be able to enjoy the French private channel's application as part of the connected multimedia system's already extensive catalogue. On Wednesday 2 October, the two companies announced their collaboration in a press release.

The application can be installed on vehicles already on the road, but will also be pre-installed on compatible Renault vehicles when they leave the factory. Canal+ subscribers will then be able to enjoy all the features and content offered on the application: from films to series, documentaries and sporting events, including live broadcasts.

"Renault enriches its in-car customer experience through unique content by partnering with market leaders in music, travel and cinema, as illustrated by the partnership with CANAL+. The pleasure of driving a Renault, again and again. - Arnaud Belloni, Global Marketing Director at Renault.

On board their Scenic E-Tech electric or their future Renault 5, users will be able to use the application, for example when recharging, to follow sporting events such as Formula 1, MotoGP, rugby or football. However, for safety reasons, as stated in the press release, the Canal+ application will only work when the vehicle is stationary, and fortunately so.

Renault's OpenR Link system welcomes the Canal application

If you're lucky enough to be at the Paris Motor Show, which runs from 14 to 20 October, you'll have the chance to try out this new feature on all Renault vehicles equipped with OpenR Link.

A partnership and an advertising campaign

To accompany this "exclusive" partnership, two advertising spots with the slogan "Waiting is the new cool" will be broadcast on all CANAL+ Group channels, as well as on the CANAL+ app and MAX, from 4 October.