Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt has become a regular fixture in the Formula 1 paddock thanks to his upcoming film, aptly titled "F1." The action flick is slated to become the movie of the summer when it arrives in cinemas June 2025, featuring cameos from real F1 drivers and high-speed scenes with Pitt behind the wheel of a modified F2 car. Here's everything we know about "F1" so far.

What is 'F1' about?

The film follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, an ex-F1 driver who makes a surprise return to the grid years after suffering a horrible crash. He's recruited by the owner of the fictional APXGP team, played by Oscar winner Javier Bardem, who teams him up with Damson Idris' character, rookie Joshua Pearce. Together, the pair must work to elevate the 11th F1 team towards the top-end of the grid.

“I would be a guy who raced in the '90s,” Pitt told Martin Brundle in a 2023 interview. “He has a horrible crash and kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines.” Pitt noted that Idris’ character “brings [him] in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue.”

F1 previously explained that the film was set to "celebrate the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1."

Who is in the cast of 'F1'?

Along with the Academy Award-winning duo of Pitt and Bardem, the film features an all-star cast including "The Crown" actor Tobias Menzies, "The Banshees of Inisherin" star Kerry Condon, "Ted Lasso" actress Sarah Niles, and Idris.

Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo will also appear in the project, along with Simone Ashley, who was spotted filming scenes at the 2024 British Grand Prix. The "Bridgerton" breakout star is an F1 fan who met her boyfriend, Constantin "Tino" Klein, at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

Who is directing 'F1'?

"F1" is directed by seven-time Academy Award nominee, Joseph Kosinski. The 50-year-old was previously at the helm of the 2022 summer blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

Where was 'F1' filmed?

"F1" was filmed during race weekends at Silverstone, Hungary, Spa, Monza, Zandvoort, Japan, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi and Mexico City. F1 allowed the crew to set up in an empty garage, which was fitted out with signage for the fictional 11th team on the grid — APXGP.

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Staged garage for an upcoming motor racing movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris

“We’re shooting at the actual Grands Prix, there are certain aspects of this film where we’re working in very, very tight windows, shooting on the track, between practice and qualifying sessions, in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” Kosinski previously told Deadline.

"Last year, at Silverstone, we had a scene we shot on the grid. I think we had something like nine minutes to shoot,” he explained. “It really brings an intensity and everyone’s leaning forward in a way that maybe you wouldn’t on a normal shoot day ... you can just see the adrenaline going beforehand and you feel that in the performances.”

In the film, Pitt's character raced in the IMSA Championship before returning to Formula 1, so the crew also filmed scenes at the Daytona 24 Hours earlier this year.

What has Brad Pitt said about 'F1'?

Pitt spoke to Brundle last year when production kicked off at the British Grand Prix.

“I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” he admitted at the time. “It’s the best time of my life. ... The vibe is amazing, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story.”

Pitt also expressed his gratitude to everyone in the paddock for being so accommodating.

“All the teams have opened their doors for us,” he said. “Everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it’s going to be really good."

When will 'F1' be released?

"F1," which is produced by Apple, will be released in international markets on 25 June 2025, before its premiere in North American theaters on June 27, 2025.

How is Lewis Hamilton involved in the 'F1' movie?

Lewis Hamilton's production company, Dawn Apollo Films, is co-producing the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, with the seven-time world champion working on the project in a consultancy role.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about – that’s our goal and I hope we can do you proud," he told reporters in a press conference at the 2023 British Grand Prix, noting that he was “excited to see it all coming together."

A few months later, he spoke out about the SAG-AFTRA strike that impacted the production's ability to film at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. "If there wasn't a strike, we would be filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend," he told journalists.

"But we'll continue filming next year, so you'll see them around more," Hamilton went on. "We'll keep pushing along. It's still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I'm really confident in what Jerry [Bruckheimer] is going to produce."

How realistic is 'F1'?

The production used modified Formula 2 cars which were driven by actors Pitt and Idris, along with a team of former drivers-turned-stuntmen. Kosinski said the idea came from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who was also heavily involved in the project.

"They all complain that racing movies aren’t fast enough because usually when they build these cars, they’re movie cars. You know, they look right, but they aren’t real race cars," the director told Deadline. "At one of our first meetings, Toto said: ‘You should build this off a Formula 2 car, but make it look like a Formula 1 car,' so it’s a Formula 2 chassis and engine," he went on.

"We worked closely with Mercedes and their design team and aerodynamicists to develop a custom body that resembles the latest generation Formula 1 car. They’re built specifically for this movie. They also have 15 camera mounts built into them, including the recorders and the batteries and the transmitters. They’re made for shooting movies, but they are fundamentally race cars."

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Cars being filmed for new F1 film APEX starring Brad Pitt at Italian GP 2023

The "Top Gun: Maverick" director revealed Hamilton also played a key role in ensuring the film was as realistic as possible.

"He’s the first person I contacted three years ago," Kosinski told the outlet. "Lewis has been an incredible partner; he jumps on Zooms with me between races to go through the script, line by line, turn by turn, you know, tire compound by tire compound, to make sure that we are getting all the details right."

Which drivers will be featured in the 'F1' movie?

While it remains unclear how heavily the sport's 20 drivers will feature in the film, they are expected to make several appearances given how many scenes were filmed during race weekends. The first teaser trailer dropped in July 2024 and featured Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, along with former Haas team principal Gunther Steiner.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon were also seen walking alongside actors on the starting grid before the race at the 2024 British Grand Prix.