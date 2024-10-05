Bugatti's history is littered with cars that have become legends. From the Tipo 13, the first model produced by the company, to the Tourbillon, its latest creation and the first electrified Bugatti. In between track and road cars, produced in the various chapters of the company: the one under the control of the founder Ettore, the second with Romano Artioli at the helm (and the birth of the Blue Factory in Campogalliano), the third within the Volkswagen Group and the most recent, with the birth of Bugatti-Rimac.

As many as 115 years of history also seasoned with numerous concepts, many of which will be the subjects - on 8 and 9 November - of a seminar dedicated to the evolution of Bugatti design, organised by the National Automuseum The Loh Collection. At will be a unique occasion that, between one anecdote and another, will also show how the Bugatti Chiron was born.

Try and try again

The Chiron, the hypercar that was recently retired to make way for the Tourbillon is among the models of unpublished photos published by Bugatti, or more specifically, its design studio prototypes, which, as you can see, maintain the basic layout of the hypercar that went into production, but with many differences in the details.

Bugatti The 1:4 scale models of the Bugatti Chiron, 2008

Such details include the light clusters, some of which are really big (and dare I say not at all attractive) as well as the absence of the characteristic C-shaped 'Bugatti line' at the rear.

There are also other surprises. Did you know, for example, that Walter Da Silva, in addition to the Veyron concept, also designed a fascinating spyder inspired by the Bugatti T35, the most successful racing car in history (over 2,000 career titles)? It is also in the set of photos published by the company. The T35 Racing Vision, an extreme hypercar produced in 2015, also wanted to pay homage to it.

Bugatti Bugatti T35 Homage, Design by Walter da Silva, 2018 Bugatti Bugatti T35 racing vision study, 2015

Another noteworthy concept is the Bugatti Atlantic Coupé, a reinterpretation of the mythological Type 57 Coupé Atlantic, of which only four units were built, two of which were destroyed between World War II and 1955.