The Dacia Sandero is the centre of attention month after month with its brilliant sales results throughout the European market, but we mustn't take the spotlight away from its saloon version, the Dacia Logan, which came into being before the SUV... and it is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

Affordable cars are in vogue, as shown by models such as the Citroën C3 2025, the Citroën C3 Aircross 2025 and the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera. Nor should we forget the Omoda 5, MG3 and MG ZS 2025.

Gallery: Dacia Logan XX Limited Edition 2025

10 Photos Dacia

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, the Romanian brand presents the Dacia Logan XX Limited Edition 2025. On the outside, it is distinguished by the shark fin antenna, Randia alloy wheels, exclusive logos and black mirrors.

It is available in three body colours: Arctic White, Cedar Green and Schist Grey. For the first time in the Dacia range, consumers will be able to opt for two-tone painted bodywork with a black roof.

Dacia Logan XX Limited Edition 2025, exclusive upholstery

Inside, the saloon is greeted with special badges, exclusive upholstery and specific door sills. There are also heated seats, automatic climate control, electric handbrake and multimedia system with navigation and 8-inch touchscreen.

Equipment includes six airbags, lane assist, rear camera, cruise control, blind spot and fatigue detector, LED headlights and fog lights, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lighting, parking and rain sensors, as well as a hands-free card.

Under the bonnet, it can be paired with the 1.0-litre TCe petrol engine with 90 PS, 160 Nm of maximum torque and a fuel consumption of 55 mpg. It also offers the twin-turbo 1.0 ECO-G engine with 100 PS, 170 Nm and a fuel consumption of 44 mpg, and it is always paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new Dacia Logan XX Limited Edition 2025 is now available to European customers. In its home market, Romania, this model starts at €16,000 with the simplest engine and goes up to €16,300 with the most powerful one.

As you can see, this is a fitting tribute to a model of which more than 1,280,000 units have been produced, of which 585,000 have been sold in Romania and 695,000 have gone to foreign countries.