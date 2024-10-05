The new look of the Ford Territory 2025 has been made official this week in China, the country where this SUV of the oval brand is manufactured.

Named Equator Sport there and marketed in the current generation since 2021, the model gains new features within the traditional mid-life restyling and incorporates a series of aesthetic and technological advances. It also gets a new plug-in hybrid version to compete against BYD models in the Chinese market.

On the exterior, the highlight is the completely redesigned front end. The grille is now fully integrated and gains oval slits in the style of the Toyota Corolla Cross facelift. In addition, the main headlamps now have a new shape, while the bumper has been reshaped with new appliqués and details in contrast to the bodywork. On the sides, the wheel have been revised for each version.

Ford Equator Sport (Territory) presented in China

18 Photos

Overall, the Territory 2025 has grown 55 mm in length due to the new bumpers and now measures 4,685 mm. The other dimensions remain the same: 1,935 mm wide, 1,706 mm high and 2,726 mm between axles. The boot volume is 448 litres and, with the second row of seats folded down, the load capacity increases to 1,422 litres.

Inside, Ford says it has improved trim detailing and added new headrests to the seats. In addition, the equipment list has gained a facial recognition system, in addition to other items already on offer, such as an active noise reduction system, wireless smartphone charging, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, lane keeping alert and blind spot monitoring.

In terms of powertrains, the highlight is the arrival of a plug-in hybrid version (previously unseen on the model). The powertrain includes a 150 PS 1.5-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine and an 82 PS electric motor, giving a combined power output of 218 PS.

Power is stored in a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo) battery pack manufactured by Chinese specialist CATL. However, details on battery capacity and range in all-electric mode have not yet been released.

Traditional versions with the 170 PS, 265 Nm of torque 1.5 EcoBoost engine will continue to be sold as normal. Production remains concentrated in China, in partnership with the local company JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation).

In emerging countries such as Brazil, launch is not scheduled until next year. What do you think of this model for Europe, and would it conflict with the new Ford Capri or the slightly smaller Explorer?