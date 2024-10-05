The new Bugatti Tourbillon is undoubtedly a technical highlight, but what does the super sports car actually look like under the bonnet? The manufacturer itself is now revealing the answer and providing some photos to go with it.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Tourbillon is the powertrain, which combines a naturally aspirated V16 engine with three electric motors. The completely new platform enabled the team in Molsheim to optimally integrate the drivetrain and all other technical functions.

Gallery: Bugatti Tourbillon Rolling Chassis

10 Photos Bugatti

Five of the eight radiators of the Tourbillon are optimally positioned at the front of the vehicle. Two external radiators guide the air along the car directly to the engine, while the radiators in the centre are fed through the iconic Bugatti horseshoe grille to cool the interior and the electrical components with maximum efficiency.

Behind the boot, the electric axle - with two 340 PS electric motors - has been seamlessly integrated. This arrangement not only provides full all-wheel drive, but also enables torque distribution that significantly improves performance and handling by distributing torque to both front wheels as required.

Bugatti Bugatti Tourbillon Rolling Chassis

At the heart of the new platform is a centrally located, T-shaped battery that delivers 800 PS of electric power and acts as a structural component of the monocoque. The 24 kWh battery unit is positioned in the centre to ensure a perfectly balanced centre of gravity and enables a range of over 37 miles in electric-only mode.

The new architecture also offers a fixed seating position with a movable pedal unit and adjustable steering wheel, reducing both the height and weight of the Tourbillon.

At the rear is the heart of the Tourbillon - the naturally aspirated V16 engine coupled to a third, rear-mounted electric motor. The sheer length of this engine required Bugatti's engineers to take a new approach to its placement, bringing the engine closer to the driver.

Bugatti Bugatti Tourbillon Rolling Chassis

By placing the fuel tanks to the side, it was possible to limit the wheelbase and length of the hyper sports car while maximising the interior space. The integrated crash structure in the large diffuser ensures further weight optimisation, as a rear beam reinforcement is no longer required.

The platform on which the Tourbillon is based marks a new chapter for Bugatti, defined by an unprecedented level of optimisation and performance. As Bugatti enters the next era, this platform is to be fundamental to everything the brand undertakes from now on.