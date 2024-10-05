Do you drive a Hyundai or Kia (possibly electric) and can't remember where you parked? No problem, because the Korean group is working with its compatriot Samsung to solve your problems. How? By improving connectivity between smartphones and software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

But what exactly are SDVs? A SDV is, as the name suggests, a vehicle in which software controls and manages a large proportion of the systems and functions, unlike traditional vehicles whose core is hardware.

Car parks are just one of the many examples that could be given to explain the potential of this technology. Through their partnership with Samsung, Hyundai and Kia are therefore preparing for the era of light commercial vehicles by providing a range of in-vehicle services and working on a next-generation infotainment system and an open mobility ecosystem.

What's changing with light commercial vehicles

"This development aims to provide a user-centric interior environment, enhancing the connectivity of the infotainment system which will be unveiled in 2026."

"As a result of this agreement, Hyundai and Kia will develop technology to organically connect SDVs and the smartphone ecosystem using "SmartThings" from Samsung Electronics. By integrating with the global Internet of Things (IoT) platform, both companies aim to enrich customers' mobility experiences by seamlessly connecting the entire vehicle use process to smartphones and accelerating the transition to true SDVs".

"Hyundai and Kia will also simplify the registration process for new members by linking user accounts to Samsung Electronics. Going forward, they plan to provide services optimised for customer lifestyles and tastes, such as healthcare, pet care and vehicle interiors, while continuing to collaborate with Samsung Electronics to deliver new mobility experiences".

Hyundai Signing the partnership

How to find your car

Regarding the car-finding feature, the group says it will introduce an "expanded and refined" location verification service through integration with 'SmartThings Find', which offers a global vehicle location service."