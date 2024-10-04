What will be in Renault's future? Electric vehicles of course, but hydrogen continues to be an avenue that the French manufacturer wants to explore in depth. A technology that has featured in various concepts exhibited in recent years and is ready to return at the Paris Motor Show 2024 under the bodywork of a shooting brake.

The Renault Embleme will make its debut at the French event, a sleek concept shown today through the first official photos, complete with all the technical information.

For the Home Show

Based on the AmpR Medium platform, the Renault Embleme combines taut, sporty lines with a newly developed powertrain. With an overall length of 4.80 metres and a low weight of just 1,750 kg, it represents, according to the company, its desire to continue to invest in segments C and above, therefore also in those dedicated to large families and long journeys.

It was precisely the thought of long journeys that gave the go-ahead to the design of its particular powertrain, the true star of the project. The Embleme is in fact driven by a 217 PS electric motor, powered by a 40 kWh battery pack, dedicated to daily city commuting. When journeys get longer, a 30 kW fuel cell comes into play, fed in turn by a 2.8 kg hydrogen tank.

The total range declared by Renault is 1,000 km (621 miles), a significant 'psychological' value for anyone buying a car today to transport the whole family.

An ambitious challenge

The most important challenge of this project, according to Lausanne, was to reduce as much as possible - together with the 20 partners involved in the design - its carbon footprint over its entire life cycle (from cradle to grave), a result achieved through extensive energy and aerodynamic efficiency work.

According to Renault, the Embleme manages to emit the equivalent of 90 per cent less CO2 than vehicles produced today, i.e. only five tonnes from the moment of manufacture to the moment it is scrapped.

It is not yet clear whether it will ever become a production car, but to find out more, one only has to wait for the Paris Motor Show 2024, staged from 14 to 20 October.