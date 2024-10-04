For a different kind of camping, the V-Class Marco Polo is the smart glamping motorhome from Mercedes-Benz that is suitable for everyday use. Re-launched in 2024, it looks back on a 40-year success story, starting with the first Marco Polo in 1984, then based on the T1.

To mark the Marco Polo's birthday, Mercedes is initially launching two edition models in Germany at attractive price conditions from €69,536.50 and €76,446.73 (approx. £58,300 and £64,000 at the current exchange rate): the V-Class Marco Polo Edition Classic and the V-Class Marco Polo Edition AMG Line.

The edition models are available in all available engine variants. They can be ordered immediately. Will they be coming to the UK? Currently on offer is the V300d Marco Polo for £88,400 OTR. Upgrading to the optional AMG Line package adds £4,650. We will have to wait and see.

Gallery: Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo (2024)

32 Photos Mercedes-Benz

Standard equipment highlights of the V-Class Marco Polo Edition Classic include

Pop-up roof with front opening

Easy-Pack package with electric sliding door and tailgate

Premium package with ambient lighting, among other things

Navigation with flexible input via touch control or voice control

Additional standard equipment highlights of the V-Class Marco Polo Edition AMG Line:

AMG Line with radiator grille with star pattern and LED light strip, sporty bumpers, AMG spoiler lip, AMG light-alloy wheels

Night package with black design accents on the exterior

Choice of metallic paint in Kalahari gold, hyacinth red, sodalite blue, graphite grey, high-tech silver, rock crystal white, obsidian black

Premium Plus package with Jehnert sound system and 360° camera, among other things

The kitchenette is equipped with a two-burner gas hob, a sink and a compressor cool box. The covers of the individual work areas are made of easy-care safety smoked glass - to let the sunlight in. They can be opened individually to provide flexible storage space.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo (2024)

The 2.05 metre by 1.13 metre roof bed consists of a high-quality cold foam mattress and point-elastic spring elements, which are designed to enable comfortable and ergonomic lying. The textile bellows of the roof are opaque and breathable. Two ventilation slits on the sides and an optional front opening with zip fasteners provide fresh air.

The bench seat in the rear can be transformed into a 2.03 metre by 1.13 metre double bed at the touch of a button. In the reclining position, the air escapes from the seat bolsters and the seat bench rises to conceal the seat belt buckles. The backrest is split in two and can be electrically adjusted on each side. The bed extension can be raised to serve as a headrest. The separately opening rear window, which is available as an option, provides fresh air and a spectacular view from the bed to the outside.

The V-Class Marco Polo is optionally available with two camping chairs and a table, which are stowed in a bag in the boot under the bed extension. An optional awning above the sliding door provides sufficient shade in the midst of nature.