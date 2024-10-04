Hyundai’s first small electric vehicle for the European market, the Inster, is in the United Kingdom, and it’s got some pretty big specs for such a compact package. The automaker has just revealed the pricing and details for this zippy little EV.

The Inster range kicks off with the 01 model, starting at £23,495. For a city car, this one’s packed with enough tech to make even (some) bigger cars jealous. We’re talking 15-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen with built-in navigation. And don’t worry, it’s fully Apple CarPlay and Android Auto friendly, too.

Gallery: Hyundai Inster (2024)

46 Photos

Under the bonnet – or rather, under the floor – the Inster 01 has a 42 kWh battery and a modest 97 PS electric motor. If that’s not quite enough juice for your daily commute, you can bump it up to a 49 kWh version with a punchier 115 PS motor and a range of up to 220 miles.

Price-wise, the Inster is similarly priced as the combustion-powered i20, which starts at £21,530 and goes up to £24,180 for the range-topping Ultimate grade.

Hyundai Inster UK pricing

All-new INSTER On the road price Inster 01 42kWh 97 PS £23,495 Inster 01 49kWh 115 PS £25,045 Inster 02 49kWh 115 PS £26,745

If you’ve got a bit more cash to splash, the Inster 02 is where things get really fun. Starting at £26,745, this model ups the ante with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projection headlights, front parking sensors, and some interior upgrades like ambient lighting – in 64 different colours, no less. Heated seats and steering are also part of the package.

For those who like a little tech wizardry, there’s an optional Tech Pack with vehicle-to-load (V2L), turning your car into a giant power bank. There’s also a keyelss system that lets you unlock your car with your smartphone.

Hyundai is expecting to have the new Inster across its showrooms in the United Kingdom soon. If you want to check it out now, it’s currently doing the rounds around the country, hitting up 86 Hyundai retailers across the UK from October to December.