Vauxhall has unveiled a revamped pricing structure for its popular electric lineup, giving your wallet a much-needed break. The British automaker (with German-French bones) has slashed prices across the board on its Corsa Electric, as well as the Astra Electric in both hatch and estate forms. The brand estimates the potential savings are up to £4,150.

If you’ve been thinking about making the leap to electric but your bank account wasn't quite on board, Vauxhall’s new pricing might just get you over the line. The Corsa Electric now starts at £29,045 for the Design trim, but don’t worry – if you want to splurge on the Ultimate version, it’ll still set you back £33,040. That’s a £4,150 drop, which might be the happiest news your wallet has heard in a while. Meanwhile, the long-range version with a 51 kWh battery and a more powerful 156 PS motor kicks off at £30,440 for the Design trim, with the fancier GS and Ultimate trims sitting at £32,625 and £34,435, respectively.

Moving to the bigger and more comfortable Astra Electric, it now starts at £34,945 for the Design trim, whereas the swankier GS and Ultimate trims are going for £37,240 and £39,395. A cool £3,865 has been knocked off the top-end Ultimate model, which should help you justify adding a few extra features to your shopping cart. And if you’re the type who needs a bit more trunk space for your camping gear or groceries, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, the estate model, has also had a price slash – down by £3,850, now starting at £36,145. Full pricing is listed below.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Astra Electric pricing in the UK

Model Version New OTR Price Saving Corsa Electric 50kWh 136PS YES Edition £26,895 n/a Design £29,045 -£3,400 GS £31,230 -£2,850 Ultimate £33,040 -£4,150 Corsa Electric 51kWh 156 PS Long Range Design £30,440 n/a GS £32,625 -£2,850 Ultimate £34,435 -£4,150 Astra Electric 54kWh 156 PS Griffin £34,995 n/a Design £34,945 -£2,850 GS £37,240 -£2,905 Ultimate £39,395 -£3,865 Astra Sports Tourer Electric 54kWh 156 PS Griffin £36,195 -£1,000 Design £36,145 -£3,850 GS £38,440 -£3,905 Ultimate £40,695 -£4,765

Just recently, Vauxhall announced that its upcoming Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid will be priced identically at £23,495. This makes the firm the first UK manufacturer to offer both electric and petrol-hybrid models at the same price. Skoda is about to do (nearly) the same thing with the new Elroq, which is priced very similarly to the combustion-powered Karoq.