It is one of the most powerful, impressive and high-performance models in the BMW programme: the XM. The top version "Label Red" comes ex works with 748 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. It owes this power to its plug-in hybrid drive, which combines a 585 PS 4.4-litre biturbo V8 (S68) with a 197 PS electric motor.

Nevertheless, according to Manhart Performance, it was "effortless" to identify and utilise untapped performance potential. The Wuppertal-based specialists also went the extra mile visually to make the SUV even more powerful and unmistakable. The result: the BMW XM becomes the MHXM 900.

The number 900 of course once again stands for the power output as the MHXM 900 delivers 900 PS and 1,200 Nm. This was achieved by the in-house MHtronik auxiliary control unit. An Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system was also installed. This is available both with and without a wireless kit, whereby the latter variant does not have TÜV approval and is therefore only intended for export.

The same applies to the race downpipes without catalytic converters and the OPF-Delete replacement pipes with 300-cell HJS catalytic converters. As an alternative to the Akrapovic system, a stainless steel exhaust system with flap control is also available. Customised upgrades to the XM brake system are also available on request.

On the chassis side, the MHXM 900 is characterised by reduced ground clearance. This was achieved with the help of lowering springs from H&R. Among other things, the lowering ensures that the new wheels are perfectly positioned under the mudguards. Here, Manhart opted for the popular long-running favourite in the form of the Concave One. The rims, characterised by six double spokes, are painted glossy black and are available in XXL dimensions of 10x24 inches on the front axle and even 12x24 inches on the rear axle.

Alternatively, individually configurable colours are also possible. The tyres fitted measure 295/30ZR24 and 355/25ZR24.

The extravagant, extroverted look of the XM Label Red, already ex works, is significantly sharpened by Manhart with a body kit made of carbon fibre. The front receives a spoiler lip, air ducts and add-ons for the apron as well as a radiator grille frame and a new bonnet. The side view is refined with sills.

Last but not least, two spoilers - one on the edge of the roof and one below the rear window - as well as a diffuser, a boot lid add-on between the rear lights and side louvres on the apron ensure an even more impressive finish. For a matching, spectacular finish, the MHXM 900 was given a full wrap in matt grey.

Manhart also equips the MHXM 900 with a carbon interior set to match the body kit. It complements the interior with panelling for the doors, the dashboard and the centre console as well as a steering wheel spoke