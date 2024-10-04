Changan is one of China's 'big four' carmakers. The Chongqing-based manufacturer, founded in 1990 and a key player in joint ventures with Suzuki, Mazda and Ford, will arrive in Europe from the end of 2024, with the intention of reaching all countries by 2028. The first model to be marketed in Europe will be the Deepal S07, a 100% electric crossover created in collaboration with Huawei and CATL, which in China is sold for the equivalent of around €23,000 (approx. £19,000).

Changan plans to start operations in Norway, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands in 2024. Specifically, the brand already registered its branches in Germany and the Netherlands in September. The company then plans to extend its presence to Switzerland, Sweden and Finland in 2025, followed by Spain and Italy in 2026.

Entry into the UK market is scheduled for July 2025, while by 2028 the company aims to be established in all the major European markets. In addition to the Deepal S07, the brand also plans to introduce fully hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, although no further information has been released as yet.

The S07 'speaks' Italian (too)

The design of the Deepal S07 has been entrusted to Changan's Italian design centre, based in Turin. In fact, to support European expansion, the company is exploiting local expertise and international partnerships.

Since 2003, the company has had a design centre in the Piedmontese capital and has subsequently extended its presence to the UK and Germany. Today, Changan employs a team of several hundred people in Europe to develop vehicles that meet the specific needs of the European market.

The company is also strengthening its commercial, logistics and sales activities, and recruiting local dealers to set up a sales and service network. Further information on how and where to buy Changan's 'European' models, which could be direct competitors to Leapmotor, will be provided in the coming months.