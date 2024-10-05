Among Cupra's most anticipated models in the near future is the Raval. The Barcelona-based manufacturer's first (real) compact car will arrive in 2025 and will have a strong link to the Volkswagen ID.2, while confirming Cupra's typical styling DNA in the exterior and interior.

Probably the most important element of the Raval will be its price, which should range between €25,000 and €30,000 (approx. £21,000 and £25,000), making it the most affordable electric car in the Spanish brand's entire range. But what will it look like? Let's try to find out.

A Cupra in miniature

In principle, the production model should not stray too far from the concept shown in 2023. It is precisely the concept that our render is based on, which tries to give a slightly more "conventional" shape to the baby Cupra.

Motor1.com Cupra Raval (2025) rendered by Motor1.com

As you can see, the front end echoes the family resemblance of the brand's most recent models, such as the Tavascan and Terramar, with the triangle theme dominating the front. In general, the look is one of the angular ones destined not to go unnoticed, especially on the side, with pronounced wheel arches and very deep ribs at beltline height.

As for the interior, the Cupra could inherit some of the instrumentation seen on the ID.2all, namely the 10.9-inch instrument cluster monitor and the 12.9-inch central infotainment display.

Engines and battery

Under the skin, a link with Volkswagen is expected. The platform will be the MEB Entry, which has an electric motor installed on the front axle (as opposed to the Born, which uses a rear unit, like the Volkswagen ID.3).

Cupra UrbanRebel concept

In the case of the ID.2all, the claimed power output is 226 PS, for a range of around 280 miles and a high battery charging rate. Although not precisely stated, Volkswagen has pointed out that the standard ID.2 will be able to go from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

A good starting point for understanding the qualities of the new Cupra Raval is the UrbanRebel concept of 2022, which already claimed a range of 273 miles and a price tag of around £25,000.

There will be many safety technologies, such as next-generation Travel Assist, Park Assist Plus and a full suite of driver assistants. But for any other details we will have to wait a few more months.