Skoda has presented a smaller electric car, the Elroq, but what does small actually mean here? After all, it is almost 4.50 metres long. In any case, many observers associate it with the electric version of the combustion-powered Karoq. Not only because they both end in "Roq", they are also not dissimilar in appearance. Reason enough for us to compare the two.

Dimensions

The design of the Elroq is based on the brand's new "Modern Solid" approach and breaks with the Skoda style of recent years, particularly at the front. A traditional radiator grille has been dispensed in favour of a relatively modest fascia. The lights are slit-like, consisting of a dashed line at the top as daytime running lights and LED headlights reside one level lower. Instead of the Skoda logo with the Indian headdress, the brand name is now emblazoned on the bonnet.

The Karoq has a classic look with a large grille. No wonder, as it was presented for the first time in 2017. The model was updated at the end of 2021. It is exactly ten centimetres shorter than the Elroq and slightly narrower. The significantly longer wheelbase of the Elroq is typical of an electric car. The boot space is roughly the same. Here is a comparison of the dimensions:

Skoda Elroq Skoda Karoq Length 4,488 mm 4,390 mm Width 1,884 mm 1,841 mm Height 1,625 mm 1,603 mm Wheelbase 2,765 mm 2,638 mm Boot capacity 470 - 1,580 litres 521 - 1,630 litres

Visually, the new Elroq looks a little like a shortened Enyaq. In fact, both models utilise the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. The Enyaq is 16 centimetres longer, but the Elroq resembles it at the rear. Skoda connoisseurs will also recognise some Fabia there.

The Karoq scores points for its towing capacity, which can be up to 2,100 kilograms, while the drawbar load is specified at 90 kg. With the Elroq, this is only 1,000 kilograms and 75 kg. Unfortunately, even the base model with driver weighs between 1,949 and 2,089 kg. The Karoq weighs between 1,364 and 1,371 kg, which is a good 600 kg less!

Interior

Inside, the Elroq has a new steering wheel with Skoda lettering instead of the logo. A 13-inch touchscreen and an instrument display come as standard. A head-up display with augmented reality function is offered as an option. According to the images, the P, N, R and D driving modes are activated with a small slider in the centre console, just like in the Enyaq.

There is also a panel with physical buttons for assistance systems, driving modes, climate control and more. The virtual assistant Laura is also on board; she is supported by the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT.

The Karoq has a more classic look and features a digital instrument cluster as standard in all versions, which can be customised in many ways. The 8-inch display replaces the previous analogue instruments. The 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Plus is standard in Sportline, otherwise optional.

In terms of the touchscreen, there is an 8-inch display with or without sat nav or Laura, depending on the equipment. The third available system is Infotainment Plus with a 9.2-inch display, navigation function and Wi-Fi hotspot.

Drives

The new electric Skoda is available as the Elroq 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The model names refer to the capacities of the three available lithium-ion high-voltage batteries. As the entry-level version, the rear-wheel drive Elroq 50 has a battery capacity of 55 kWh gross (52 kWh net), which enables a range of more than 230 miles. The electric motor installed on the rear axle combines a peak output of 170 PS with a maximum torque of 310 Nm.

With 63 kWh (59 kWh net), the battery of the Elroq 60, which is also equipped with rear-wheel drive, provides enough energy for a range of more than 250 miles. Its electric motor delivers up to 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. Both versions reach a top speed of 99 mph.

Skoda Elroq Skoda Karoq 50 (170 PS) 1.0 TSI ACT (115 PS) 60 (204 PS) 1.5 TSI ACT (150 PS) 85 and 85x (282 PS) 2.0 TDI (115 PS) Range: 230 to 348 miles 2.0 TDI DSG (150 PS)(also as 4x4)

The two most powerful Elroq variants have the largest battery with a capacity of 82 kWh (77 kWh net). In the Elroq 85, it is coupled to a 282 PS rear engine that delivers up to 545 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. In the Elroq 85x (currently not offered in the UK) an electric motor is also used on the front axle. This version therefore has all-wheel drive as standard. The top speed of the two most powerful versions is 112 mph. With a range of more than 348 miles in the WLTP cycle, the Elroq 85 achieves one of the longest ranges in its segment.

The Skoda Karoq's drive range comprises four engines from the Volkswagen Group's current EVO generation. The two TSI petrol engines and two diesels cover a power range from 115 PS to 190 PS, with the 2.0 TSI as the top engine with standard all-wheel drive and 7-speed DSG reserved exclusively for the Karoq Sportline.

The more powerful diesel is also always coupled with 4×4 drive including electronically controlled multi-plate clutch and 7-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG).

Prices

The Elroq starts at £31,500 in the UK - the list price is therefore not far from that of the Karoq (£29,775), its counterpart with conventional engines (as Skoda even says itself). The market launch in Europe will take place in the first quarter of 2025. Let's compare the UK prices:

Skoda Elroq Skoda Karoq Elroq 50 - £31,500 £29,775 (1.0 TSI, 6-speed manual gearbox) Elroq 60 - £33,350 £30,950 (1.5 TSI, 6-speed manual gearbox) £32,400 (1.5 TSI, 7-speed DSG) Elroq 85 - £38,650 £39,560 (2.0 TDI 4x4, 7-speed DSG) Elroq 85x - not offered in UK £41,450 (2.0 TSI 4x4, 7-speed DSG)

The base model, the Elroq 50 SE, offers headlights and rear lights with LED technology, Climatronic air conditioning and rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, and blind spot detection are all standard.

The Elroq 60 at £33,350 in SE L trim adds a leather multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control.

The Elroq Edition 85 starts at £38,650. Among other things, Skoda equips it with 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and wireless charging. The interior is characterised by the Design Selection Loft.

Finally, the Elroq 85 SportLine at £41,600, scores points with extensive equipment and sportier design features such as the 20-inch alloy wheels, sporty bumpers, matrix LED headlights, and all the black trim accents you could want.