Renault's plan to scrap its Formula 1 engine department has been met with disdain by some of the workforce at the Viry-Chatillon factory located just outside of Paris.

The CSE, Social and Economic Committee of the Alpine engine subsidiary, had campaigned hard in an attempt to persuade Renault CEO Luca de Meo not to throw in the towel.

However, their attempts ultimately failed and Alpine looks set to use Mercedes engines from the 2026 season onwards.

Renault has announced the Viry-Chatillon plant will be focused on future technologies involving both Alpine and Renault-branded cars while the site will still contain an F1 monitoring unit.

There was little information on the cessation of its F1 operation in Renault's release and the CSE has voiced its concerns about de Meo's decision and claims that "this decision against the tide causes Alpine to miss out on its sporting history".

A statement said: "All staff representatives, representing the voice of employees and a majority of stakeholders, regret and deplore the decision to stop F1 engines in 2026.

"This choice is endorsed by the group, which wishes to reduce the financial risk surrounding F1, even though no serious study has been conducted to assess the impact on future sales and the prestige of the brand.

Anaël Bernier - Horizons Multiples Alpine protestors from Viry-Chatillon at Italian GP 2024

"Partnership solutions were rejected by the group, even though they would have made it possible to meet several objectives: maintaining F1 activity, reducing development and operating costs, maintaining all skills, and the possibility of bringing an already largely developed and promising RE26 engine to the 2026 season."

The CSE adds that it has concerns about the proposals for staff at the Viry-Chatillon factory, adding that it believes the low staffing levels would inhibit the potential return of Alpine as an engine supplier in the long term.

The statement added: "The history of the Viry site shows that conflicting decisions have often been taken, and demonstrates the importance of maintaining highly qualified skills for the future in order to leave the door open to a return to F1 when the regulations and the financial context of the shareholder make it more attractive."

The CSE statement also says it is concerned the Viry-Chatillon site will go from 500 to 334 jobs on 1 January and will see the termination of the contracts of many service providers.

It believes that will in turn result in a further 100 job losses in indirect jobs among the main partners by the end of this year. And it says it will see the end of the Alpine Mechanical Excellence Competition - a government-backed apprenticeship trying to create equal opportunities and promoting diversity.

In summary, the CSE statement concluded that "the lack of maturity of the projects brought forward and the loss of confidence in management pose a major risk of critical skills leaving the Viry site.

"Despite the turmoil of the last two months, the Viry team has continued to develop the power of the 2026 engine that Alpine is depriving itself of. This decision against the tide causes Alpine to miss out on its sporting history.

"For all these reasons, the CSE staff representatives unanimously gave an unfavourable opinion on the transformation project.

"We call on the public authorities to defend the sustainability of employment on the Viry-Chatillon site."