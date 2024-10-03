If you're lucky enough to have as a grandfather a certain Ettore Maserati, founder in 1914 of the Italian carmaker of the same name, there's only one way to celebrate his memory: order one of the brand's latest creations, customised down to the last detail.

This is what the grandchildren of the Emilian entrepreneur did in September, when they took delivery of a new Maserati MC20 made by the company's bespoke craftsmanship department. On 2 October, Grandparents' Day in Italy, Viale Ciro Menotti published information and photos of the unique supercar created for the occasion. Here are the details and what the car will look like.

A tailor-made MC20

The car you see in the photos is called 'Maserati MC20 for Maserati' and is a creation of the company's Fuoriserie department. The engine is the still iconic 630 PS Nettuno V6, housed in a body that features several unique details on the outside and inside, the latter finished with noble materials.

In particular, the company's designers chose the Blu Infinito livery for the bodywork, one of the most characteristic and historic colours in the company's entire production, enriched in this case with a double stripe in Bianco Pastello and various racing-style finishes, such as the carbon fibre pack and the customised 'Maserati for Maserati' and 'Maserati Fuoriserie' logos.

Finally, under the 20-inch alloy wheels painted gloss black, the Trident technicians installed a braking system with callipers painted red.

For the interior of the special MC20, the designers chose Alcantara as the main material, combined with carbon fibre details also on the steering wheel and sports seats.

A family with a historic name

As previously mentioned, the car was commissioned by Alberto and Ettore Maserati, grandsons of Ettore Maserati, founder in 1914 of the company of the same name, now part of the Stellantis Group.

According to the company, the wish of the entrepreneur's grandchildren was to leave their children, in turn, a tangible reminder of their grandfather and the brand he created, which today is a symbol of luxury and sportiness the world over.

The handover ceremony took place in the presence of a large part of the family, Luca Delfino, Maserati's Worldwide Sales Director, Andrea Bertolini, Maserati's Chief Test Driver, and Ermanno Cozza, a historic figure who has worked for the company for 60 years.