Lewis Hamilton is officially entering the luxury fashion arena. The seven-time world champion, who inked a brand ambassadorship deal with Dior earlier this year, has appeared in his first campaign for the French fashion house.

The campaign for Dior’s new lifestyle capsule collection — designed by Kim Jones in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton — offers the first glimpse into his high-fashion era as he gears up for the move to the famed Italian outfit. Rather than taking inspiration from the pit lane, photographer Rafael Pavarotti’s images showcase another one of Hamilton’s high-octane passions.

“I started snowboarding when I was 23 — quite late, really — but I go every year without fail,” Hamilton told WWD over the weekend, noting that he also enjoys skydiving and surfing. The ski-inspired capsule was made from 80% sustainable materials, including no animal leathers at Hamilton’s request. “We want to make sure it has impact,” he said.

Shot on the background of a bright blue mountain range, the collection features wide-leg trousers, knit sweaters and oversized jackets - a silhouette that isn’t unfamiliar to Hamilton whose bold sartorial choices have turned the F1 paddock entrance into a catwalk. Most recently, he's turned heads while sporting head-to-toe Dior ensembles in Austria, Hungary and Baku.

The driver also bonded with Jones, who grew up in Africa, over their shared love of the continent, with several pieces incorporating African-inspired motifs. “Some of the fabrics were made in Burkina Faso. We’re working with someone who’s helping us source sustainable fabrics throughout the continent and really looking at what we can do to help get the next generation of people educated to be able to come work in a studio like this,” Jones said. The collection will be released in-store and online on October 17.

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Dior's parent company, LVMH, is making high-profile efforts to expand its reach within F1. Reports indicate that the $389 billion dollar conglomerate, which also owns Tag Heuer, is in late-stage talks to replace Rolex as the sport's official timekeeper.

Throughout his 12-year tenure at Mercedes, Hamilton worked extensively with Tommy Hilfiger, arguably becoming synonymous with the all-American affordable luxury retailer. However, the 39-year-old’s move to Ferrari next season is not only poised to shake up the Formula 1 paddock, but also marks a major shift for his personal brand.

There, Hamilton will inherit Ferrari's partnerships with Giorgio Armani, Ray Ban and Richard Mille when he steps into the iconic red racing suit next season. The Scuderia has its own luxury fashion line, too — Ferrari Style — though the team's drivers historically haven't been heavily involved with promoting the brand. It also remains to be seen whether any sponsors jump ship to support Hamilton at the Maranello-based outfit.