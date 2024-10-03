Audi has kicked off its 2025 lineup in the United Kingdom with a bang, announcing the arrival of the newly developed Q5 and its sportier sibling, the SQ5. If you're looking for a new luxury SUV, the automaker has you covered, starting at £49,950 for the base Q5 TFSI with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill and climbing to a lofty £74,400 for the SQ5. Early orders are already rolling in, but don't expect to hit the road until April 2025. That’s when the first models will be delivered to eager UK drivers.

What's the buzz about? Well, this Q5 is the first to be built on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). In non-geek speak, that means this SUV comes with all the latest goodies, including more fuel-efficient petrol and diesel engines, thanks to the brand's mild-hybrid technology. And if you're waiting for the plug-in hybrid version? Patience is key. It’ll join the lineup later, once Audi decides the world is ready.

Gallery: Audi Q5 (2024)

72 Photos Audi

Audi Q5 UK pricing (OTR)



Q5 TFSI Q5 SUV Sport TFSI quattro 204 PS S tronic £49,950 Q5 SUV S line TFSI quattro 204 PS S tronic £52,550 Q5 SUV Edition 1 TFSI quattro 204 PS S tronic £56,750

Q5 TDI Q5 SUV Sport TDI quattro 204 PS S tronic £51,600 Q5 SUV S line TDI quattro 204 PS S tronic £54,200 Q5 SUV Edition 1 TDI quattro 204 PS S tronic £58,400

SQ5 SQ5 SUV Edition 1 TFSI quattro 367 PS S tronic £74,400

The Q5 comes in three flavours: Sport, S line, and Edition 1, all with their own unique blend of fancy features. Sport models keep things clean and classy with 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED lighting, and a powered tailgate. Meanwhile, tech nerds can rejoice at the option to add Matrix LED headlights post-delivery via the Audi Functions on Demand programme.

But if you're the kind of person who wants your SUV to turn heads as well as corners, the S line model is where things get spicy. Picture bigger 20-inch alloy wheels, sleek privacy glass, and eye-catching accents like L-wing air intakes and bumpers dipped in contrasting Volcano grey. Step inside, and you’ll find yourself wrapped in a mix of luxury and sportiness: leather sports seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and enough aluminium inlays to make a jet jealous.

For those who like their SUVs fast and furious, the SQ5 is the crème de la crème. It packs a beastly 3.0-litre V6 engine pumping out 367 PS under the bonnet, along with top-tier S-specific goodies.