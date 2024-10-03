Skoda is charging ahead (pun intended) with its latest all-electric offering, the Elroq, set to launch in the United Kingdom with prices starting at just £31,500. The order books officially open on 18 October, giving you time to clear out the garage and rethink your petrol habit. This stylish compact SUV slots in below the Enyaq in the brand’s EV lineup and is ready to shake things up as the second all-electric model of the brand built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

As expected, four trim options are on the menu: SE, SE L, Edition, and SportLine, offering increasingly generous levels of tech, comfort, and battery sizes. Interestingly, the new Elroq is priced very similarly to the combustion-powered Karoq, which starts at £29,775 in the United Kingdom. Full Elroq UK pricing and specifications are available below.

Skoda Elroq full UK pricing:

Elroq SE 50 55 kWh (52 kWh net) £31,500 Elroq SE L 60 63 kWh (59 kWh net) £33,350 Elroq Edition 60 63 kWh (59 kWh net) £34,450 Elroq Edition 85 82 kWh (77 kWh net) £38,650 Elroq SportLine 60 63 kWh (59 kWh net) £37,400 Elroq SportLine 85 82 kWh (77 kWh net) £41,600

The entry-level SE model comes with a 55 kWh (52 kWh usable) battery that promises a more-than-respectable 230 miles of range under the WLTP cycle. That’s enough for a few road trips before you need to hunt down a charging station. The SE is no bare-bones bargain either, arriving with a slick set of 19-inch silver alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a raft of safety features. Parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, and blind spot detection are all standard.

Looking for a bit more pizzazz (and miles)? The SE L model brings a larger 63 kWh battery (59 kWh usable) to the party, stretching the range to over 250 miles. This version also heats things up with a leather multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control.

Gallery: Skoda Elroq 2024

56 Photos Skoda

If you want a little extra flair, the Edition model is where things get interesting. You get the same 63 kWh battery as the SE L, but you can also go big with an 82 kWh battery, offering a whopping 360 miles of range. It also brings 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels and a host of goodies like adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and wireless charging.

At the top of the lineup is the SportLine, which delivers a sportier driving experience and design. Starting at £37,400, this model comes with sleek 20-inch black alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, and all the black accents you can handle, because who doesn’t love a bit of gloss black? It is available with both the 63 kWh and 82 kWh battery packs.

The Elroq's online configurator for the UK is already live.