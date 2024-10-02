For a long time, Stefan Bellof's 6:11.13 minutes was an absolute record on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. In a racing car, mind you, a Porsche 956. Now a road-legal car comes dangerously close to this time. However, it is not an off-the-peg vehicle. It's Formula 1 technology with a fixed roof.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE has been the fastest production car on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife since October 2022 and has been unrivalled ever since. The only rival is the ONE itself. Now brand ambassador and DTM driver Maro Engel has once again significantly improved the lap time he set with an officially measured and notarised time of 6:29.090 minutes for the 20.832 kilometre track, the hypercar beats its own record for production cars by over five seconds.

This makes the Mercedes-AMG ONE the first road car to beat the magic mark of 6:30 minutes. It is also the only production hybrid hypercar to have taken on the world's most demanding race track to date and is the undisputed leader in the super sports car class.

"Two years ago, the conditions were not ideal and some sections of the track were still a little damp. We knew we could do better and we wanted to show that. Today we were able to demonstrate the maximum potential of the AMG ONE. Many thanks to the whole team from Affalterbach for the trust they have placed in me. It was a great pleasure and honour for me to drive this record lap in this unique car," said Maro Engel himself.

In order to achieve the high goals he had set himself, meticulous preparation was necessary. In addition, the track conditions had to be optimal in order to beat the 6:30 minute target. On 23 September 2024 at 18:56, on his third timed lap, Maro Engel achieved the best time. With temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius (air) and 20 degrees Celsius (asphalt), the legendary Nordschleife was dry throughout and offered perfect grip.

Like Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on their Formula 1 race weekends, Maro Engel also had to make the best possible use of the hybrid drive's electrical energy. This is a particular challenge, especially with a track length of more than 20 kilometres. This is because it is immensely important to use the right sections of the track to recuperate during braking phases and thus store energy in the batteries again.

To do this, Maro Engel utilised the four-stage Energy Flow Control (EFC) of the AMG ONE and, in some cases, deliberately took his foot off the accelerator a little earlier. In technical jargon, this is known as "lift and coast". Preliminary tests in the driving simulator in Affalterbach and on the Nordschleife itself provided the necessary insights, which the team and driver were able to optimally implement for the record lap. In accordance with the specifications of Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG, the vehicle was tested and documented by TÜV Rheinland for its standard condition. A notary confirmed that the record drive was carried out correctly.

The Mercedes-AMG hypercar brings Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the race track to the road for the first time in the world. With a combustion engine (1.5-litre V6) and four electric motors, the E PERFORMANCE Hybrid delivers a total of 1,063 PS. The other motorsport technology ranges from the carbon monocoque and carbon bodywork to the co-mounted engine-transmission unit, active aerodynamics and push-rod suspension.

With its complex technology, the two-seater Mercedes-AMG ONE offers even more than a Formula 1 racing car, according to its creators. It features the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with hybrid-powered rear axle and electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring.

The maximum camber values within the delivery tolerance were selected for the record drive. Maro Engel selected the "Race Plus" driving programme. This means: active, maximum possible aerodynamics, taut suspension set-up, vehicle lowering by 37 mm on the front axle and 30 mm on the rear axle as well as full power from all motors.

The Drag Reduction System (DRS) is activated by the driver at the touch of a button on the steering wheel. This retracts the front louvres on the wings as well as the upper aero element of the two-stage rear wing. This reduces air resistance, which ensures higher speeds on the fast sections of the track .

In twisty sections, the aero elements extend again at lightning speed, which provides even greater downforce. Maro Engel also found further potential in the operation of the DRS system compared to his first record drive, in order to realise the capabilities of the AMG hypercar even more perfectly.

AMG ONE customers can also utilise all these variation options. This also applies to the standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres, which were specially developed for the ONE together with development partner Michelin. The AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system fitted as standard ensures maximum deceleration and stability.