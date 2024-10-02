It's quite possible that the name Terracamper sounds familiar to you. If you're reading this, it's because you like camper vans or motorhomes, and we can assure you that this isn't the first time we've talked about the German specialist here.

We have known it for projects based on Volkswagen or Mercedes-Benz vans, but now it is the renewed Ford Transit Custom, the star of this off-road-looking camper van, prepared to face all types of weather, ensuring a comfortable interior for its occupants.

Off-road in earnest

What we are talking about today is a Tecamp, as Terracamp calls it, that offers space for up to four people and is equipped with the latest off-road components. The model has larger surfaces and a larger water tank and can also be optionally equipped with underfloor heating. The new Ford Tecamp has a modular interior that highlights elements such as the suspended bed and an arrangement of accessories anchored by tie-down rails and Velcro fastening points.

Terracamper Ford Transit Terracamper (2024)

Its 'off-road' look is not just an appearance, as it has been technically supported by the specialist Seikel who has resorted to a suspension raise, underbody protection and anti-skid plate. Naturally, the Tecamp does not skimp on off-road tyres, with a new set of BFGoodrich AT tyres.

Super modular interior

The interior modules of the Terracamper are mounted on tracks around the two individual rear seats to create a simple, functional and rather cosy layout. The L-shaped kitchen behind the driver's seat is equipped with a stainless steel hob and sink with concealed tap, as well as a fridge with access from inside or, with a second sliding door, from outside.

Terracamper Ford Transit Terracamper (2024)

The folding table can be used as a worktop and dining table. On the right sliding door and at the rear of the vehicle are water outlets for the stainless steel shower connection. The front seats swivel and the rear seats slide forward to sit around the table. The pull-out refrigerator is located under the kitchen.

Terracamper Ford Transit Terracamper (2024)

Sleeps 4

In the lower area there is a large folding bed for two people and in the pop-up roof a bed for two more people. In the rear you can optimally customise the vehicle according to your needs using different locker systems. Some compartments are now also accessible from the inside and offer space, for example, for a portable toilet. An adjustable LED lighting system ensures pleasant lighting.

Terracamper Ford Transit Terracamper (2024)

In addition, Terracamper equips the new Tecamp on a Transit Custom basis with a 47-litre fresh water tank, connections for the outside shower and tailgate, and various options for on-board electrical systems. The Ford Tecamp is priced at €99,800 (approx. £83,000) and comes standard with the SCA roof bed. From the second quarter of 2025 the Xtreme Open-Sky roof will also be available.