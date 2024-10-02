Such a sight used to be normal, but today our eyes have to get used to unpainted bumpers and steel rims, like the special Freestyle model of the electric ID. Buzz. Simple equipment is apparently intended to boost the flagging sales of the electric van. We take a closer look at the entry-level model for the German market.

First the key data: Short wheelbase, i.e. 2.99 metres and 4.71 metres long. In addition, 170 PS of power and a 59 kWh battery. This should be enough for a range of 194 to 204 miles, with Volkswagen specifying power consumption of 20.4 kWh/100 km (3.0 mi/kWh). Charging takes place with a maximum of 165 kW via CCS or at home with 11 kW AC. The MPV needs 10.7 seconds to reach 62 mph, with a maximum speed of 90 mph possible.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz "Freestyle" (2024)

14 Photos Volkswagen

Width of the ID. Buzz between the wheel arches: 1,204 mm, luggage compartment volume to top edge of rear seat: 1,121 litres, open luggage compartment volume with rear seat bench upright: 1,581 litres. The luggage compartment length with the second row of seats folded is 2,232 mm and 1,330 mm behind the second row of seats.

As already mentioned, the bumpers are unpainted, the free colour is candy white. Monosilver Metallic" costs an extra €1,035; there is no more colour choice. Stickers on the underside of the doors indicate the "Freestyle" special model. The interior is dominated by the colours black and grey. 18-inch steel wheels with 235/60 R 18 103 T tyres at the front and 255/55 R 18 105 T tyres at the rear come as standard. If you want all-season tyres, you can get them for just €171.

Volkswagen VW ID. Buzz "Freestyle" (2024)

Each of the two sets of 19-inch alloy wheels costs around €2,500. What comes as standard? Sliding doors and LED light units, of course. Plus various assistance systems and a multifunctional camera. Height-adjustable front seats and dual-zone automatic air conditioning. A type 2 charging cable and the "Ready 2 Discover" radio with 12.9-inch touch colour display including wireless integration of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, for example for the navigation system.

Volkswagen VW ID. Buzz "Freestyle" (2024)

In terms of additional equipment, VW offers various packages; the folding towbar with electric unlocking could be of interest. It costs an additional €982. The permissible trailer load, braked at 12%, is 1,000 kg.

Similar to the recently reduced price of the basic ID.3 in Germany, which remains below the magic €30,000 mark, the ID. Buzz "Freestyle" also just undercuts a limit, namely €50,000. The price: exactly €49,997.85 (approx. £42,000). Too much for such a car? Judge for yourself.