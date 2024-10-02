The first electric Ferrari is expected to make its debut in the fourth quarter of 2025. That's what the CEO of the Maranello-based company, Benedetto Vigna, said in an interview at Turin's Tech Week, held from 25 to 27 September. With a reported price tag of at least €500,000 (approx. £415,000), it will have all the hallmarks of a true Rossa, and a sound that should be reminiscent of an 8-cylinder.

Almost ready

According to the number one man at the Prancing Horse in Turin, the company is "on the right track" with the design and development of its first electric supercar, for which it is relying on "unusual partners" that have yet to be specified.

According to Vigna, the launch will come at a difficult time for premium and luxury car manufacturers, who are currently struggling to reduce emissions, as demand for electric vehicles worldwide declines.

Motor1.com Electric Ferrari (2025), rendered by Motor1.com

A highly innovative car

To go into the details of this zero-emission Ferrari, according to what was reported by Reuters a few weeks ago, the car will cost around €500,000 when it makes its debut, with typical Maranello performance and handling, and will be produced in the company's recently opened electric building.

Further technical details have yet to be revealed, but since it's a Ferrari, it will certainly perform and handle well.

Ferrari e-building

The latest sighting of the new Ferrari took place a few weeks ago and was captured in a video posted on YouTube by the Acriore channel, which you can see below. In this video, as well as the silhouette of the car, you can hear the curious new patented sound that is said to be inspired by that emitted by the famous engines developed by the company over the years. All we have to do to find out more is wait a few months.

Video of the sound posted on YouTube