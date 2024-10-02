Mitsubishi Motors Europe is continuing its product offensive and investments in the European market with the premiere of the new Outlander PHEV in the SUV D segment. The SUV is to be the local flagship.

Now some observers will say: I've seen this one before! That's not wrong; after all, the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been available in other parts of the world for some time. But the brand emphasises "details that have been specially developed for the European market".

The new Outlander PHEV builds on the strong foundation and international success of three generations. Its predecessor was the pioneer of the "PHEV-plus-SUV" format. Over 200,000 units have been sold in Europe since its market launch in 2013, and now the fourth model generation is arriving.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander will be built at the Okazaki plant in Japan from the end of 2024. Following the recently launched ASX and Colt models, it joins the brand's revamped product range.

The dimensions: 1,750 millimetres high, 4,719 millimetres long, 1,862 millimetres wide and a wheelbase of 2,704 millimetres. That is roughly the same as a Skoda Kodiaq.

Interior

The optimised interior design ensures more generous room dimensions and further improved acoustic and vibration behaviour (NVH = behaviour noise, vibration and harshness), which in turn benefits driving and travel comfort.

The geometrically horizontal alignment of the vehicle is clearly visible from the front seating positions. The striking line runs through the centre of the steering wheel over the digitally equipped instrument cluster and under the floating infotainment display and is intended to create a generous impression of space.

All physical touch points in the interior - steering wheel, gear lever, control dials, window switches and handles - are designed to provide precise feedback and create confidence. Digital components such as instrumentation, head-up display (HUD) and infotainment system are designed for intuitive usability.

The new Outlander PHEV features a sophisticated, frameless digital rear-view mirror that blends perfectly into the cabin design and improves overall visibility. If this is restricted by passengers, luggage or adverse environmental conditions, switching to the rear-view camera provides a remedy.

A high-resolution, fully digital 12.3-inch monitor with TFT colour display is located behind the steering wheel, while a 12.3-inch smartphone link display further enhances the connectivity of the interior.

Vehicle occupants can also wirelessly transfer their personalised digital world to the interior of the new Outlander PHEV via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and use it on the move. The battery life of mobile devices is also not a problem, as smartphones can be charged quickly and efficiently via the 15W Qi wireless charger.

The voice control system of the new Outlander PHEV therefore enables access to various functions with the activation command "Hello Mitsubishi" without the driver having to take their eyes off the road.

Thanks to a large panoramic glass roof measuring 928 millimetres long and 702 millimetres wide, which can also be opened to let in fresh air, the interior of the new Outlander PHEV is bathed in natural light.

The 40:20:40 split rear seats can be flexibly adapted to any loading requirements, while an enlarged boot opening and the extended interior make loading and unloading easier. With a storage capacity of at least 495 litres, the boot now offers even more space for everyday items. If even more space is required, its transport capacity can be increased to up to 1,404 litres by folding down the rear seats using the easy-to-operate folding mechanism.

Drive

In order to offer Mitsubishi customers a convincing overall package, the new Outlander PHEV has also been extensively revised on the drive side. The centrepiece of the updates is a completely revised plug-in hybrid drivetrain with an extended electric range, the acceleration dynamics typical of electric vehicles and improved smoothness, which should provide an even quieter, more pleasant driving experience.

The system combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with two powerful electric motors and an enlarged lithium-ion battery pack - combined with a shift-by-wire transmission that increases performance by around 40 per cent compared to the previous model.

The new drive battery has a total capacity of 22.7 kWh, allowing the Outlander PHEV to drive even further in electric mode without using the combustion engine. According to the WLTP test procedure, up to 53 miles are possible in pure electric mode.

The electric motor mounted at the front delivers an output of 116 PS and a torque of 255 Newton metres, while the rear unit generates 136 PS and 195 Nm respectively. Thanks to an integrated motor control unit, the rear drive unit is housed in a more compact casing, which allows the drivetrain to be packaged more compactly.

The efficiency of the Japanese D-SUV has also been further improved. Thanks to reduced internal resistance, the larger battery pack can now generate a continuous output that is said to be 108% higher than that of the previous generation. A new liquid cooling system also helps to utilise the battery's full potential at all times.

Integrated heat pump, large petrol engine

In addition, the new Outlander PHEV benefits from an integrated heat pump system that reduces power consumption even when the air conditioning is switched on, thus keeping the electric range as long as possible even in winter conditions.

Although the basic data of the combustion engine (2,360 cc displacement, two overhead camshafts, 16 valves) is largely the same as that of the previous generation, the developers have added an exhaust gas recirculation system, extended cooling ducts and an integrated exhaust manifold to increase fuel efficiency and performance.

The 136 PS / 203 Nm unit works seamlessly with the electrified components and offers a consistently dynamic driving experience. With a system output of 306 PS and an increased fuel tank capacity of 53 litres, the range of the combined electric and hybrid drive has been further increased. In the official WLTP test cycle, fuel consumption is 0.8 l/100 km (353 mpg-UK), CO₂ emissions are 18 g/km and the total range is up to 524 miles.

Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph, for example, is now significantly faster at 7.9 seconds, which makes overtaking and merging onto the motorway easier, among other things.

EV mode, but only CHAdeMO

Three driving modes (EV, serial and parallel hybrid mode) also help to flexibly adapt the efficiency, performance and driving behaviour of the vehicle to different conditions.

The driver can also control the use of on-board energy manually via four easily selectable options:

Normal: Automatically optimises the use of electric and hybrid drive.

EV: Pure electric drive (if battery charge level is sufficient).

Save: Maintains the current battery charge level.

Charge: Charges the battery while driving.

The optimised plug-in hybrid drivetrain is designed to ensure that the new Outlander can remain in pure electric mode even when driving at sporty speeds of up to 84 mph. A sufficient range reserve can also be relied upon when the air conditioning is switched on, which also reduces the frequency of charging processes.

As the new Outlander PHEV has Type 2 and CHAdeMO charging connections, it can be charged at home as well as using the more powerful public infrastructure. However, CHAdeMO connections are rather rare in public areas.

The S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) all-wheel drive system is on board, seven selectable driving modes allow flexible adaptation to driving conditions and driver preferences; this is complemented by revised suspension components and steering with refined feedback.

For the best possible performance in all road and weather conditions, the new Outlander PHEV has seven driving modes: NORMAL, ECO, POWER, TARMAC, GRAVEL, SNOW and MUD. Each mode can be selected easily and intuitively via a central rotary control.

Larger, ventilated 350-millimetre brake discs are integrated into the 18-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear respectively.

The new Outlander PHEV is also actively supported when towing. The "Trailer Stability Assist" continuously monitors the driving stability of the trailer, brakes individual or all wheels in critical driving situations such as rolling movements and, if necessary, reduces the engine power until control is restored.

Price

The entry-level price for the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Germany is €49,990 (RRP). A five-year warranty covering 100,000 kilometres is included.