Who will buy the Belgian Audi factory? The question is one of the most sensitive in the industry at the moment, because at stake are some 2,910 jobs and the reorganisation of the Volkswagen Group.

After the reports about a potential purchase by the Chinese brand NIO were denied, the fate of the production plant in Vorst, near Brussels, is still uncertain, with offers that, according to the House of the Four Rings, can still be submitted.

Still for sale

Reuters reported information about the difficulties in the search for a buyer for the Volkswagen Group's Belgian site. The news agency went over the situation at the factory in a brief report, also recalling that the news of the closure had originally been announced well before the German group's current crisis, as it had already been decided when production of the Q8 e-tron - formally Vorst's latest model - was started.

The Audi factory in Brussels

According to the company, as many as 26 buyers have come 'to the door' so far. None of them, however, would be prepared to take on the approximately 3,000 employees currently working at the factory.

Despite the fact that the search for a possible buyer is still ongoing, Reuters has specified that the company has now also started second social talks for the staff, and at the same time Audi has announced that it has set up a working group to try to find out whether there might be a possible future for the site within the entire Volkswagen Group.

Also to Reuters, Gerd Walker, Audi board member and head of production, commented on the matter: