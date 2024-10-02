The United Kingdom’s roads have become a minefield for drivers, bikers, and cyclists alike. Weaving through a gauntlet of potholes has become the standard UK driving experience, but fear not – Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has vowed to patch things up. Literally.

During a recent visit to Blackpool, Haigh revealed that the government is determined to tackle what she called the “pothole plague” afflicting the UK’s streets. Her pledge? Fix up to one million extra potholes each year. Yes, you read that right – a million potholes annually. Let the paving games begin.

Haigh’s trip wasn’t just a leisurely seaside jaunt. She spent time chatting with road workers and local councillors who are on the front lines of this war against craters. Haigh was eager to see Blackpool’s secret weapon in action: Project Amber, an initiative employing high-definition imaging systems to spot potholes faster than a hawk-eyed motorist dodging them on the M6.

Using this high-tech setup, workers capture detailed photos of the roads, quickly identifying problem areas before they can morph into Grand Canyon-sized sinkholes. Armed with this data, they aim to blitz through repairs more efficiently than ever before, making life just a little easier for road users everywhere (and sparing your car’s suspension in the process).

Blackpool, a proud early adopter of this futuristic pothole-spotting technology, is leading the charge. Thanks to Project Amber, the council has seen a remarkable drop in the amount it forks out on pothole-related compensation claims. At its worst, Blackpool was paying out a whopping £1.5 million annually to disgruntled drivers whose vehicles fell foul of the bumpy roads. But last year? That bill dropped to £719. Quite the drop, proving that filling potholes is cheaper than filling out paperwork.

Haigh is hoping the rest of the country follows Blackpool’s example, rolling out similar systems nationwide to end this pothole-pocalypse once and for all. “For too long, this country has suffered from a pothole plague,” Haigh said, lamenting the state of the UK’s roads. “Our roads have become a constant and visible reminder of the decline in our country’s infrastructure.”

"From drivers to bikers to cyclists, everyone who uses our roads deserves a safe and pleasant journey. That’s why I’ve pledged to support local authorities to fix up to one million more potholes per year."