Rolls-Royce's bespoke division continues to deliver orders through to 2024. After the Phantom Scintilla in August, the British manufacturer is presenting the Spectre Lunaflair, a unique version of the electric coupé with holographic rainbow paintwork, made to order for a major American customer.

A lunar car

The name Lunaflair is said to have been inspired by the optical phenomenon of the lunar halo, which appears as a coloured circle around the moon caused by sunlight reflected by the celestial body as it passes through the ice crystals of the earth's clouds at high altitude.

But what does this Rolls-Royce Spectre have to do with it? According to the company, the main aim was to reproduce the colour of this special phenomenon in a paint that took more than a year to produce.

To achieve the finish you can see in the photos, the company's engineers chose to cover the electric coupé with a 7-coat paint, the last with a specially created pearlescent effect and the penultimate with fine flakes of magnesium fluoride and aluminium to create a deep metallic effect in low-light conditions.

Inspired by the Phantom

According to Rolls-Royce, the new Spectre Lunaflair takes some of its inspiration from the Phantom Syntopia, from which it changes dramatically on the inside, clad in navy blue, white and peony pink, hues chosen to recall, once again, the lunar spectrum and which cover the seats, door panels and Starlight roof, in addition to the traditional two-tone steering wheel.

Rolls-Royce has not given details of the price of this special order, stating only that it is a one-off piece reserved exclusively for the customer who ordered it.