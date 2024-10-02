Subaru has spilled the beans on its all-new Forester, and it’s not just a facelift – it's a full-on transformation. Slated to hit UK roads in Spring 2025, the latest edition of Subaru’s beloved go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle promises to turn heads, both on and off the beaten path.

Subaru’s not messing with success. Instead, the sixth-generation Forester is a smart remix, blending its adventurous DNA with a more polished, refined look. What’s new? First off, it’s got a bold new face. Think sharper lines, a beefier grille, and headlights that mean business. The redesigned front end flows into a muscular side profile.

Gallery: 2025 Subaru Forester

14 Photos Subaru

Under the bonnet, the all-new Forester is rocking Subaru’s e-Boxer mild-hybrid powertrain. In non-car-geek terms, that means it's got a 2.0-litre petrol engine that works with an electric motor to give you better fuel efficiency, without sacrificing power. It's paired with a Lineartronic transmission (yes, that's fancy talk for CVT).

For those planning to take this SUV off the tarmac and into the wild, Subaru’s X-Mode is still onboard, but now with even more tricks up its sleeve. Whether you’re driving forward – or, plot twist – backwards, this dual-function system, along with Hill Descent Control, promises to keep you out of trouble when things get steep or slippery. And with 220mm of ground clearance, it’ll make sure rocks, tree stumps, or wayward squirrels don’t stand in your way.

For now, Subaru is keeping some cards close to its chest when it comes to full specs and pricing for the UK market. All we know is it will hit the showrooms in 2025. And if you’re new to the Forester fandom (where have you been since 1997?), this is one of Subaru’s greatest hits. Since its debut 27 years ago, more than 5 million Foresters have found homes across the globe. It's currently Subaru’s third-best seller in Europe, so it’s safe to say people like it. Stay tuned for our first drive review coming soon.