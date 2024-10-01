In China it has its birthplace, in Japan it has its roots, and in Europe it would be defined as an affordable electric car, selling for less than £21,000. The car in question is the Mazda EZ-6, a battery-powered saloon developed by the Japanese manufacturer as part of a joint venture with the Chinese company Changan.

It was unveiled in April at the Beijing Motor Show, at the same time as the Arata combustion-powered crossover concept. It is now officially available for pre-order, at a price of between 160,000 and 200,000 yuan, or between £17,000 and £21,300.

Specifications

Seven versions are available, including three all-electric (BEV, battery electric vehicles) and four extended range (electric vehicle) with combustion engine (EREV). In terms of range, the declared figures (in CLTC cycle) speak of 298-373 miles depending on the version, which becomes 808 miles with the combustion engine.

Mazda EZ-6

The interior of the Mazda EZ-6

Power is 258 PS and the batteries have a capacity of 56.1 or 68.8 kWh, while the top speed is still electronically limited to 106 mph. The EREV also features a 1.5-litre ICE (internal combustion engine) generator combined with a 218 PS electric motor and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

  • Engine: 258 PS
  • Batteries: 56.1-68.8 kWh
  • Maximum speed: 106 mph
  • Range: 298-373 miles (808 miles EREV)
  • Price: £17,000-£21,300

Waiting in Europe

As for the car's interior, we find leather seats or, in the best versions, suede, a 14-speaker Sony audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof and zero gravity front seats, i.e. seats that recline to a flat position.

The Mazda EZ-6 is expected to arrive in Europe by the end of the year, where it will have to contend with a number of additional costs, starting with new European taxes on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.

