From 0 to 100,000,000 cars sold in just 57 years. This is the story of Hyundai Motor Company, which celebrated this milestone with a special ceremony held recently at its plant in Ulsan, South Korea. A place chosen anything but by chance, given that in South Korean culture, the city is considered one of the historically most important hubs for the country's automotive industry.

But what was the one hundred millionth Hyundai produced? An Ioniq 5, which was delivered directly to the customer by the company.

50 million in the last 11 years alone

The growth of Hyundai - which also has production plants in Turkey, India, the United States, and the Czech Republic - has mainly taken place in the last 11 years. As stated by the brand itself, the 50 million vehicles produced were celebrated in 2013, while an equal number of 50 million were produced in the remaining period.

Hyundai Tucson, one of the Korean manufacturer's best-selling models in Europe

Important results for the Korean brand, to which the birth of the Genesis brand and, above all, the sports cars branded N, have also contributed. From the i30 N to the electric Ioniq 5 N, passing through a small rocket like the i20 N, the brand's high-performance division has quickly entered the hearts of enthusiasts, focusing on powerful cars that are, above all, fun to drive.

The next steps

And what will the next 100 million Hyundais look like? Many of them will be hybrid and electric. In fact, the company recently stated that it intends to expand its range of hybrid models to 14 cars over the next few years.

Motor1.com Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, rendered by Motor1.com

On the subject of EVs, however, among the most interesting models is the arrival of the Ioniq 6 N, the hottest variant of the battery-powered saloon due at the end of 2025 (a few months after the restyling of the Ioniq 6).

Overall, the brand aims to sell 5.55 million cars per year by 2030.