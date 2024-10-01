In a world where the school run has become an obstacle course of traffic jams and tight schedules, picking the right set of wheels is no joke. With families zipping from morning drop-offs to weekend football matches, it’s clear the SUV is now the UK's go-to family car. But which one can keep up with the chaos?

According to Warrantywise, the folks who know what really goes wrong under the bonnet, the Honda CR-V is the top dog. In their latest Reliability Index, the CR-V has emerged as the most reliable SUV on the market, scoring a gold medal-worthy 85 out of 100. For parents who don’t have time for unexpected trips to the mechanic, this is good news.

While the Honda CR-V stole the spotlight, the Mitsubishi Outlander and the Dacia Duster weren’t far behind. The Outlander secured a score of 81/100, and the Duster came in third with a solid 79/100, proving that you don’t have to break the bank to get a reliable ride.

Other contenders in the top ten include the ever-popular Kia Sportage (78/100) and the Ford EcoSport (77/100), making them excellent options for families on the go. The Top 10 list is listed below.

Top 10 most reliable SUVs

Position Models Most Expensive

Repair Request Overall Score /100 1 Honda CR-V £2,519.17 85 2 Mitsubishi Outlander £14,298.08 81 3 Dacia Duster £4,325.26 79 4 Kia Sportage £10,404.00 78 5 Ford EcoSport £7,242.85 77 6 Renault Captur £4,288.70 75 7 Hyundai ix35 £4,453.20 72 = Nissan Juke £10,850.58 72 9 BMW X3 £5,668.75 71 = Hyundai Tucson £8,799.74 71

The rank is measured by repair request frequency, average vehicle age at the time of fault, average mileage, and average labour time, and includes vehicles between three and ten years old where there are a minimum of 250 cars on cover. All data used is from Warrantywise’s proprietary internal research.

UK families have increasingly swapped estate cars for the bigger, better, and bulkier SUVs. After all, nothing screams “family life” like ample boot space, comfy seats, and the ability to tower over other vehicles in traffic. Sales figures back this up, with SUV revenue expected to hit a staggering £15.3 billion by 2024. Meanwhile, estate cars are waving a sad goodbye, with registrations sinking to just 110,000 last year. It seems the SUV has officially stolen the show.