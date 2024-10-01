Chinese brands continue their unstoppable march into Europe. The latest example is Xpeng, which already operates in countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

We will look at the model range below, but first we will analyse this company from the inside: its origins, its production centres and its own technologies. Did you know, for example, that it has more than 15,000 employees worldwide?

Xpeng: The company profile

As you may have guessed, Xpeng is a very young company. It was founded in 2014 in Guangzhou (China) by a group of entrepreneurs whose goal was and still is to "change mobility through technology".

The company is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, but its global reach is evident with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Amsterdam. The company also has research and development centres in Silicon Valley and San Diego (USA), as well as a centre of excellence in Munich.

The cars are manufactured in three production facilities, also in Guangzhou and in the other two plants in Zhaoqing and Wuhan. Curiously, the company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Xpeng: Technologies

According to Xpeng, the company is "a leader and pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to mobility". It has developed the first AI-integrated operating system for automobiles (it is called AI Tianji System XOS 5.1.0), the first comprehensive model for intelligent driving with AI (XNet, XPlanner and XBrain), the world's first 40-core chip for AI-defined cars, robots and flying vehicles (Xpeng Turing) and the AI perception sensor solution Hawkeye Vision.

Xpeng has also developed its own advanced driver assistance systems (XPILOT), intelligent operating systems and AI-based software solutions.

Committed to the environment and social responsibility, the Chinese company has launched the X-SEG (Smart, Efficient and Green) project to operate in a sustainable way in its factories, from supply chain management and green manufacturing to product testing and material handling.

Xpeng: Cars

The all-electric range includes two SUVs, the G6 Coupé and the larger G9, as well as a handsome sports saloon called the P7. Prices for the G6 start at €44,990 (approx. £37,500)(including promotions but excluding MOVES III Plan subsidies).

Xpeng G6

At 4.75 metres in length, the sporty SUV is in the D-segment and offers a spacious interior and a large boot of 571 litres as well as highlights such as a panoramic roof, 10.2-inch digital instrumentation, a 15-inch central display and the XOpera sound system with 18 speakers.

There are three versions to choose from. The RWD Standard Range (€43,600 / approx. £36,300) with a single engine and rear-wheel drive delivers 255 PS, has a range of 270 miles in the WLTP cycle and supports a maximum charging capacity of 215 kW (from 10 to 80 % in just 18 minutes).

Xpeng G6 2024

The RWD Long Range variant (€47,600 / approx. £39,700) has 280 PS. The range increases to 354 miles and the charging power increases to 280 kW (from 10 to 80 % in just 20 minutes).

Finally, the AWD Performance variant (€51,600 / approx. £43,000) delivers 470 PS and 600 Nm and has an official range of 342 miles. Like the Long Range, it is compatible with a maximum charging capacity of 280 kW (from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes). The entire G6 family is equipped with the bidirectional Vehicle to Load (V2L) charging system.

Xpeng G9

For those who want an even more family-friendly SUV, the 4.89 metre long G9 would be an option. It has a luxurious interior with three screens: 10-inch instruments and 15-inch displays in the centre and for the passengers. There is 4G connectivity and a 22-speaker XOpera sound system.

The trim levels are the same as the G6. The RWD Standard Range (€59,600 / approx. £49,700) and the RWD Long Range (€63,600 / approx. £53,000) deliver 313 PS and 430 Nm. The former offers a range of 286 miles and a maximum charging capacity of 260 kW with LFP battery. The second extends these values to 354 miles without charging and 300 kW.

Xpeng G9 2024

Finally, the AWD Performance option (€71,600 / approx. £59,700), which comes with air suspension as standard, delivers 551 PS and 717 Nm. Its range in the combined WLTP cycle is 323 miles and it supports a maximum charging capacity of 300 kW.

Regardless of which G9 you choose, all can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 19 minutes. The G9 Performance needs just 3.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph.

Xpeng G9 2024, inside

Xpeng P7

Now it's the turn of the P7 saloon, which has a drag coefficient of just 0.24 thanks to its carefully designed silhouette. The car is 4.89 metres long and the bright interior with panoramic roof integrates two large screens, a 10.2-inch instrumentation and a 15-inch central display.

The three available options are RWD Long Range (€49,600 / approx. £41,300), AWD Performance (€58,600 / approx. £58,800) and Wing Edition (€69,600 / approx. £58,000). The entry-level variant delivers 276 PS and has a homologated range of 358 miles.

Xpeng P7 2024

The Performance and Wing Edition variants deliver 473 PS and 757 Nm of power and torque respectively. The entire series offers a maximum charging capacity of 175 kW, with which the batteries can be charged from 10 to 80 % in 29 minutes.

The fastest P7 is the Performance with acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds, while the Wing Edition is equipped with scissor doors that give it its name.

Xpeng P7 2024, indoor

Xpeng research and development

Xpeng's factories utilise state-of-the-art end-to-end production processes with Gigacast technology, advanced robotics and the use of autonomous transport vehicles. The combined production capacity reaches 600,000 cars per year.

In particular, the Guangzhou plant not only has waste treatment areas, but also test tracks and quality control centres, as well as halls for the production of batteries, electric motors and other components.

All in all, Xpeng's future looks bright, with 400,000 vehicles delivered between 2019 and 2023 and steady growth: 2023 sales increased by 170% and turnover by 154% compared to 2022 figures.