This year, Mitsubishi in the United Kingdom celebrated its 50th anniversary in style, bringing together 50 iconic vehicles and a crowd of dedicated fans for a daylong Golden Jubilee Tour on 21 September. The event was as shiny as the cars themselves, spanning five decades of the company’s automotive history, and offering a nostalgia-filled road trip through the picturesque Cotswolds.

Car enthusiasts and Mitsubishi devotees gathered at Watermoor Point in Cirencester, which also happens to be the brand’s UK headquarters. The event had a star-studded welcome, with Managing Director Toby Marshall and Head of Mitsubishi UK Sharon Townsend leading the charge. But the real showstopper? A special send-off by Jack Morris-Marsham, one of the founders of The Colt Car Company (now Mitsubishi Motors UK), who waved participants off with a smile and perhaps a touch of sentimentality.

Gallery: Mitsubishi's 50th UK anniversary

After a hearty breakfast, the convoy of Mitsubishi models hit the road at 9 a.m., armed with route books and plenty of enthusiasm. Their destination? A scenic 100-mile route through the Cotswolds, complete with a series of pit stops to keep the day interesting.

First stop: the renowned Prescott Hill Climb, where drivers swapped racing tips (and possibly muffins from the earlier breakfast). The journey then meandered on to the Classic Motor Hub at Bibury before ending in the grand grounds of Badminton House, a location steeped in Mitsubishi history due to their 28-year sponsorship of the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials.

The day wasn’t just about the drive, though. It was a celebration of the cars themselves, with vehicles judged in various categories. Alister Scott took home the coveted Best Overall Vehicle award for his pristine 1999 Shogun MK 2 GLS, complete with its original number plate. Meanwhile, Luke Hulse stole hearts (and the Spirit of the Event award) for travelling over 350 miles from Scotland just to join the festivities.

As the event drew to a close, Stephen Blackburn, son of the original founder of The Colt Car Company, gave a heartfelt thanks to the participants and announced the launch of The Colt Car Club. The club promises to be a heaven for Mitsubishi and Colt enthusiasts, with plans for annual events much like this one, ensuring the passion for these vehicles keeps rolling for years to come.