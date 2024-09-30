If the Suzuki Jimny was the cheapest SUV on the market (we say that in the past tense because it is no longer on sale), the Jimny Pick-Up 2025 would be the most affordable pick-up truck. No, it's not a new model, but a curious computer-generated recreation by @Theottle.

And we like it a lot, to say the least, with its double cab and small rear bed. It wouldn't have anywhere near the 1,000 kilogram payload capacity of other pick-ups, but it would be ready for intensive work use.

Suzuki Jimny Pick-Up 2025

Retro pick-up

This means it could be used on farms to transport hay bales, tools or even the odd small animal. However, in order to fulfil all these tasks, the leaf-spring rear suspension would need to be reinforced accordingly.

The aesthetics of the vehicle remain unchanged from the conventional off-roader, and we think that's a good thing, as the vintage line is entirely appropriate. At the rear, the tailgate features Suzuki lettering and the bumper is designed for easy access to the box.

Same engine and gearbox

In order to achieve a low price point, the Suzuki Jimny Pick-Up 2025 would have to retain the modest 102 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic.

Also unchanged would be the switchable all-wheel drive system with a reduction gearbox, two rigid axles and recirculating ball-bearing steering. The car would also be underpinned by a robust chassis of longitudinal members and cross-members.

Low price

Thanks to its five seats, this Jimny extended cab would offer good versatility, to the extent that it could be used for personal needs, not just work. And also, why not, for fun excursions into the countryside on weekends or holidays.

Granted, it's a far cry from the Ford Ranger Raptor (£58,900), but the Japanese model would probably cost about half as much and would also generate plenty of eye-candy and driving fun. Too bad Suzuki isn't going to consider it!

Source: @theottle